Backspace Technologies – Simplifying voice services with transparent pricing and comprehensive solutions

In the ever-evolving telecommunications industry, Backspace Technologies has emerged as a leading Tier 1 voice service provider.

It offers a wide range of services to wholesalers through its extensive network interconnections to simplify voice communication and provide transparent and competitive pricing.

Through these services, Backspace is committed to keeping its customers satisfied, providing them with essential services at no additional cost, and giving them unrestricted access to comprehensive portals.

Backspace Technologies solutions

Backspace Technologies offers strategic interconnectivity with all major networks, giving wholesalers access to reliable and high-quality voice services across multiple platforms at the best prices.

Its hosted solution is one of its core products and provides wholesalers as well as SIP accounts with advanced VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions – enabling them to use other infrastructure besides our own.

As part of these telecommunications offerings, Backspace Technologies also has exclusive access to high-quality professional Atcom phones that connect users to cloud PBX infrastructure using an APN sim.

These are also available to Backspace Technologies’ wholesalers.

Feature-rich portals

To empower wholesalers and streamline their operations, Backspace Technologies provides them with full access to its user-friendly and feature-rich portals.

These portals serve as a centralised hub for managing accounts, services, and billing.

With unrestricted access, wholesalers gain control and insights over their voice services, enabling them to monitor and adjust configurations, view usage reports, and efficiently manage their customer base.

This level of autonomy and transparency fosters a mutually beneficial partnership between Backspace and its wholesalers.

Competitive pricing

One of the hallmarks of Backspace Technologies is its commitment to a straightforward and transparent pricing model without hidden fees or surprise charges.

This ensures that wholesalers can accurately forecast costs and allocate resources more efficiently.

Backspace also sets itself apart from other service providers by offering wholesalers several critical services at no additional charge, as it understands how vital number porting, SIP accounts, DID/geographic numbers, and Telecom Management Systems (TMS) are to its clients.

To support these clients, Backspace includes these essential services in its standard offering – allowing wholesalers to focus on their core business while leveraging a comprehensive voice service platform.

Additionally, this offering includes a comprehensive softphone app called KLIK, which is reverse billed – meaning there is no data requirement to use the app on your phone.

Backspace’s commitment to competitive pricing is also reflected in the aggressive pricing it offers on its call rates to wholesalers, as well as on its APN solutions for SIM cards and data.

This aggressive pricing ensures that wholesalers can provide cost-effective voice solutions to their own customers and give them a competitive edge in the market, enabling them to attract and retain clients.

Strong relationships

Backspace believes in fostering strong relationships with its wholesalers, and as a result, everything is negotiable to ensure the relationship works for both parties.

It is committed to working collaboratively with its partners to create mutually beneficial arrangements – whether that is through custom pricing packages, volume-based discounts, or tailored service offerings.

This flexibility demonstrates Backspace’s commitment to building long-term partnerships based on trust and shared success.

Its aggressive call rates and negotiable arrangements also show its commitment to empowering its wholesalers to thrive in the highly competitive voice services landscape.

Partner with Backspace Technologies

As a leading Tier 1 voice service provider, Backspace Technologies prioritizes simplicity, transparency, and competitive pricing.

It has a national presence and is currently in the process of negotiating pivotal partnerships that will enable it to provide more to its wholesale partners.

With its straightforward pricing model and competitive structures, Backspace Technologies emerges as a trusted partner for wholesalers seeking a reliable and comprehensive voice service provider.

