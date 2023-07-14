Power up with Bluetti’s innovative energy solutions

Bluetti, a leading provider of renewable energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest line of cutting-edge products.

These innovative products provide individuals and businesses with reliable and sustainable energy storage options, empowering them to embrace a greener and more efficient future.

The need for backup power

With load-shedding a stark reality throughout winter, South Africans are now turning to alternative power solutions.

To keep the lights on, consumers are equipping their homes and businesses with backup power and renewable energy.

But these energy solutions can be a costly exercise.

To offset the impact of power cuts, Bluetti can customize your power for every need.

Bluetti offers a backup power source for protection against outages and a battery storage system that allows you to take your home off the grid.

The company’s latest product line features groundbreaking advancements that cater to a wide range of applications.

Bluetti’s Prime Day Sale is a great opportunity to purchase top-of-the-line power solutions with savings of up to 33%.

The sale takes place from 7 – 23 July 2023. Our MUST HAVE products are:

AC200MAX – a reliable power station for off-grid living

Featuring a mega 2,048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2,200W AC output (4,800W surge), the AC200MAX can handle just about any RV appliance on the road.

It also features an impressive 900W solar charge.

AC300 – a game changer for powering your home during blackouts and emergencies

With a massive 3,000W AC output (6,000W surge) and 16 different outlets, the AC300 can power most household appliances, from refrigerators to microwaves to your CPAP machine.

By connecting the AC300 to four B300 expansion batteries, you can have a 12,288Wh of power storage, enough to power an entire house for days.

EB3A and EB70 – mobile power for campers and nature lovers to stay connected

Weighing between 10.14 lbs and 21.4 lbs, this is a reliable emergency power source.

The EB3A, for example, can charge an iPhone 12 up to 25 times and power a 5W light for up to 30 hours.

PV200 and PV350 – solar panels made for prolonged outdoor adventures

These solar panels are widely compatible with BLUETTI generators and other brands in the market.

With an exceptional conversion rate of 23.4%, you could top up your gears with a steady stream of 200W and 350W, respectively.

It’s got an innovative fold-and-go design and built-in handles, so you can take them wherever you go and enjoy an endless power supply.

Get your Bluetti power products today

Bluetti’s power products stand at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to embrace sustainable and efficient power solutions.

The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction is evident in its extensive product lineup.

Bluetti’s line of power products is now available for purchase on their official website and select authorized retailers.

