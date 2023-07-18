Atomic Access – The fibre ISP with the best reviews

Popular fibre ISP Atomic Access has earned hundreds of outstanding reviews across Google, Hellopeter, TrustPilot and Facebook thanks to its dedication to putting its customers first.

“Choosing an ISP is not as simple as just looking for the lowest price, especially with something as vital as your internet connection. It’s important to read about actual customer experiences through reviews before you choose an ISP,” says Nick Soper, co-founder and MD of Atomic Access.

Securing large numbers of positive reviews is a remarkable achievement in the ISP sector, as customers typically only leave reviews when they are very disappointed, or very impressed.

Atomic has topped the MyBroadband / Analytico ISP rankings for 3 quarters in a row and has accumulated over 300 five-star reviews across multiple review platforms – achieving the following average ratings:

Google : 5/5 stars

: 5/5 stars Facebook : 5/5 stars

: 5/5 stars Hellopeter : 4.84/5 stars

: 4.84/5 stars Trustpilot: 4.8/5 stars

Choose a medium-size ISP

Key to achieving these high levels of customer satisfaction is Atomic Access being a medium-sized ISP. This allows it to deliver more reliable services than smaller ISPs, while remaining more agile and offering a personal touch rarely found with larger ISPs. This is complemented by a customer-first approach throughout the entire company.

Atomic is an independent, founder-run ISP. It was started as an alternative for fibre users who had experienced poor service from larger ISPs. Atomic quickly gained a reputation for offering high-quality connectivity and unrivalled customer service. This has positioned Atomic Access as the best alternative to the big-name local ISPs.

“Atomic is the ISP most techies and gamers recommend to their friends and family. Over a third of our customers joined thanks to word of mouth and our excellent online reviews. Atomic is the ISP people switch to after getting frustrated with big ISP support,” says Nick.

Gamer and techie friendly

Another key contributor to the success of Atomic Access is its focus on serving the needs of its most technical customers.

Examples of being techie friendly include offering IPv6 since 2018 on home and business lines and its active community on Telegram, where customers can communicate directly with Atomic network engineers and its founders. Atomic delivers consistent low latency and high quality international bandwidth for gaming customers.

“Technical customers love our Telegram community group. They get quick and clear answers and access to detailed information about fibre network outages, plus a place to ask questions and share advice with other customers. Atomic is not only for techies and gamers. Everybody is welcome, but we have found that building an ISP with the most technically-demanding customers in mind keeps everybody happy,” said Nick.

Choose the ISP with the best reviews

Atomic Access operates on the four leading open access fibre networks in the Western Cape: Octotel, Frogfoot, Vumatel and Openserve.

With its excellent reviews, industry-leading connectivity, and outstanding customer support, Atomic Access should be the first-choice ISP for everyone in the Western Cape.

“Join the fibre ISP with the best reviews! Your fibre internet should be fast, reliable and come with great support. We promise to keep delivering just that,” concludes Nick.

Click here to switch to Atomic Access.