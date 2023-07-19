Experience intelligent meetings with the award-winning Jabra PanaCast 50

Give everyone an equal meeting experience with an intelligent video bar from Jabra. The PanaCast 50 is packed with game-changing Jabra Technology to upgrade the huddle to small meeting experience and ensures that everyone can be seen and heard clearly.

The PanaCast 50’s inclusive 180° field of view shows more of your space than any other video bar on the market, and Jabra’s signature world-leading professional audio gives everyone at the meeting table an equal say.

The feature that sets the PanaCast 50 apart is its unique AI-powered adaptive architecture which keeps your device at the forefront of video technology for users in evolving spaces.

“When choosing video conferencing solutions, it’s crucial to prioritize ease of use as user adoption can make or break your purchase decision. The Jabra Panacast 50 is an excellent option in terms of value for money, offering a built-in whiteboard feature that eliminates the need to invest in multiple cameras for small to medium-sized rooms.” – Benjamin Liebenberg, Product & Operations Manager.



Your next-level meetings demand next-level technology. That’s where the Jabra PanaCast 50 comes in, with Nine powerful Edge processors that perform real-time integration of audio, video and data to give your collaboration experience a serious upgrade.

The unique adaptable flexible architecture means Panacast 50 has the ability to reinvent itself with future-ready feature updates.

Features:

Field of View

Patented real-time video stitching technology from three 13-megapixel cameras together, with nearly zero latency, creating a smooth, 180° field of view in Panoramic-4K.

Auto-Framing

Intelligent Zoom automatically detects and optimally frames all people present in the room within 180° Field of View.

Virtual Director

Virtual Director automatically focuses on the active speaker and follows the conversation from person to person, within the 180° Field of View.

Dynamic Composition

Dynamic Composition automatically detects up to 4 people and frames them in individual video tile, within the 180° Field of View.

People Count

Real-time, continuous and anonymous data stream provides insights to help manage meeting rooms and enable safety guidance.

The first thing that comes to mind when I think Jabra PanaCast 50 is “Economical”. PanaCast 50 is so feature filled that it ends up saving you money in the long run.

“The Jabra PanaCast 50 fits perfectly into small and medium meeting rooms without the need for additional mics. It truly is THE all-in-one video bar, so versatile it can be used in BYOD mode or as a Room Solution with the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Kit.”

“The 180° field of view ensures every participant is in view, enabling unmatched meeting equality. With the amazing real-time, built-in whiteboard content camera stream, the need for third-party content cameras is removed.”

“Contact me for a demo, to experience the feature-filled Jabra PanaCast 50 in your meeting environment”, Angela Miller – Jabra Video Product Manager.

At Kathea we understand that your days can be consumed by back-to-back meetings that leave little time for a breather, that’s why as a trusted video conferencing advisor we recommend the easy-to-use and setup Jabra PanaCast 50 intelligent video bar.

For demos or to be connected with one of our many trusted Resellers contact us at [email protected] or call (011) 844 9900/ (021) 460 5300.