Baicells Photon ID63M – The ultimate 5G indoor CPE

The Baicells Photon ID63M is the ultimate 5G indoor CPE for wireless network operators who want to provide their customers with fast and reliable broadband access.

Featuring the latest technologies, the Photon ID63M complies with 3GPP Release 16 standards and supports both 5G Standalone (SA) and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) connectivity.

This ensures that the Photon ID63M offers faster connectivity speeds, higher data capacity, and lower network latency than its competitors.

Unrivalled connectivity options

The Photon ID63M CPE includes 5G sub-6GHz band access to base stations, LAN-side support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access, and a 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps) Ethernet interface.

This versatility is critical, as it ensures the CPE can be used in numerous configurations – including for IoT, gateways, industrial monitoring, telemedicine, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), and immersive experiences like virtual reality and augmented reality.

Users can expect peak data DownLink (DL) and UpLink (UL) rates for 5G SA of up to 2.5 Gbps and 900 Mbps, respectively, and 3.5 Gbps and 555 Mbps, respectively, for 5G NSA.

Reliable broadband connectivity can be expected by users, thanks to the device’s high-quality, omni-directional 5G and Wi-Fi antennae.

When combined with other Baicells networking platforms, these antennae ensure users get great coverage even when not in the line of sight of a tower. The CPE helps deliver a quality connected experience.

Ease of use

Users will also love the Photon ID63M’s simple design, which includes LED status indicators that show when the CPE is connected to a 5G or 4G network, and when it is transmitting a Wi-Fi signal.

There is also a WPS button that can be pressed for easy wireless configuration – and as the Baicells CPE consumes less than 20W, it will protect your customers against unnecessary energy use.

The intuitive interface, combined with the ID63M’s impressive performance and energy efficiency, will therefore keep users connected, online, and productive.

Network operators will then love the cell lock, SIM lock, and pin lock features – as they will make delivering services easy.

These CPEs also support the TR-069 protocol for automation and operational simplicity. This means a wide range of support functions that help with auto-configuration, software and firmware image management, software module management, and much more.

A one-year warranty is included, too – proof that Baicells delivers quality.

About Baicells

Baicells is a leading technology innovator that offers turnkey 4G and 5G network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and communities across the globe.

The Photon ID63M is the latest example of Baicells commitment to innovation, for which it has earned 500 patents.

Baicells has over 700 commercial deployments across 60 countries including Tier 1 Mobile Operators, large cities and enterprises – including an expanding presence across Africa. Baicells remains committed to delivering affordable, high-quality 4G and 5G network solutions to all in its mission to connect the unconnected.

