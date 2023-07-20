Attention tech fans – Play & Win Big at Vodacom World

Vodacom World is proud to announce the launch of its campaign – “There’s a world FOR YOU”. The campaign is designed to help meet the needs of various communities so that they can thrive in their pursuits by better understanding the products,services and solutions available to them in a complex and cluttered market place.

Vodacom World is a “one stop” tech mall that offers the latest technology, advice and assistance to customers seeking to extend their use of digital technology.

Vodacom World is located in Midrand and is providing a world for start-ups, digital designers, content creators, home chefs, fitness fans and many other communities to connect using smart technology.

Vodacom World is open six days a week and visitors can shop the latest technology, exclusive deals (post-paid, prepaid, data & fibre) and get devices repaired while you wait and so much more.

Come find your community at Vodacom World and join them for an extraordinary augmented reality experience on the 27th-29th of July and win guaranteed prizes. It is sure to be loads of fun.

They have an incredible line up of prizes that will make your jaw drop:

Data

Smartphones

Smart Appliances

Concert Tickets

All expenses paid weekend away

And many more

Don’t miss out on this excellent experience – click here to learn more about The World of Collectibles.

T&C’s apply.

See you there!