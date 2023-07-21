Why What’s Next with Aki is South Africa’s favourite technology podcast

What’s Next is the biggest video podcast in South Africa and offers unrivalled insight into the world’s fastest-developing sector – ICT.

Viewers receive valuable information across a wide range of technology-linked topics like the cloud, cybersecurity, finance, motoring, and energy sustainability.

These insights are provided by the show’s impressive guests, who comprise influential executives from companies like Vodacom, MTN, Microsoft, Discovery, FNB, Capitec, Afrihost, Liquid C2, and BCX.

This impressive guest list has seen What’s Next grow from strength to strength – and it now boasts over 3 million views.

Equally important to the success of What’s Next is the podcast’s host – popular media personality Aki Anastasiou.

Anastasiou’s enthusiasm for and knowledge of the ICT landscape make all interviews both memorable and informative.

