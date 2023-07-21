What to know when choosing a data centre partner

In our data-driven world, technology plays a vital role in storing, processing, and managing critical data for organisations of all sizes.

Data centres are the engine rooms of the future, as they enable scalable access to digital services through on-demand infrastructure by leveraging hybrid multi-cloud architectures.

These architectures are only accessible through dependable and scalable connectivity, and require a focus on heightened data security and improved operational efficiency – irrespective of whether an organisation is a start-up or a multinational corporation.

Your business, therefore, needs to find a technology partner capable of empowering its processes with intelligent infrastructure, efficient workplaces, robust business applications, exceptional customer experiences and strong business security.

The right partner must cover the following factors:

Strong, scalable connectivity

Superior connectivity is critical when choosing a technology partner as it will maximise the value of your robust network infrastructure by facilitating seamless data transfers and reduced latency.

Your partner should have infrastructure that offers high availability and complete redundancy, ensuring always-on performance and reliability.

Ideally, this will be through a global provider that has a local presence and traction, yet offers the full range of ICT services – including managed services, network, security, and voice and video services.

Reliability and uptime are also critical to include when working through a data centre provider shortlist.

Downtime can have severe consequences for your business operations, so ensure your partner guarantees a high level of uptime through redundant power supplies, backup generators, cooling systems, and network connectivity.

Other key considerations include:

Examine the quality of their service level agreement (SLA)

Ensure the data centre provider supports international growth and the latest solutions.

Consider the extent of scalability relative to your future expansion plans.

Ensuring carrier and partner neutrality

When picking a technology partner, it is critical to check for carrier neutrality, support of multiple network service providers, and diverse network paths.

This ensures your business has access to a connectivity-rich data centre network that provides scalability, resiliency, and a platform for innovation.

You should ensure you have access to a large variety of Internet Exchanges, telecommunication network providers, and cloud partners – delivering cloud transformation through full-stack services and best-of-breed data centres and cloud infrastructure.

There should also be state-of-the-art security implementations that protect all of these different connectivity partners; you should therefore evaluate the physical security measures, including surveillance systems, access controls, and 24/7 monitoring.

Other key considerations include:

Robust cybersecurity measures – including intrusion detection systems, firewalls, and encryption protocols.

Robust disaster recovery and business continuity systems.

Redundant infrastructure and off-site data replication.

Co-location value and strategic locations

Your partner must be able to deliver new value for your business through the advantages of co-location.

The geographical location of a data centre plays a key role in data accessibility, latency, and compliance with data protection regulations.

Consider factors such as proximity to your business, network connectivity, and disaster recovery risks.

Another factor to consider is that your technology partner should offer excellent technical service to help you quickly when issues arise. You should ask prospective technology partners about availability, response times, and the expertise of technical staff.

Other considerations include:

Throughout the process, your business’ biggest requirements should be prioritized by the provider’s service offering.

Your partner should offer a wide range of solutions of varying sizes – as well as the option to configure your installation yourself if you would prefer this.

Make sure your technology partner serves your needs – after all, it is your data that requires a trusted custodian.

