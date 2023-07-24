Join the MTN Business Partner Programme

MTN Business has launched its channel partner programme, which gives small businesses the opportunity to resell business solutions from MTN.

The programme highlights MTN Business’s dedication to empowering local businesses by providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive in a competitive ICT landscape.

MyBroadband spoke to one of the programme’s business partners – Gantu – to learn how it is benefiting and why it believes other businesses should get involved with MTN Business.

Partnership benefits

Gantu is a company that offers Solution Strategy Consultation services and ICT solutions to South African businesses.

CEO Tabisa Yoyo said its partnership with MTN Business legitimizes Gantu in the eyes of its clients.

“Gantu is a wholly black-owned ICT business, and this makes it critical to have an organisation like MTN Business to partner with, as it gives us credibility in the market,” said Yoyo.

She explained that when MTN Business initiated the partnership with Gantu, it took all the needs and recommendations raised by her business partner community into account.

This is something that MTN Business prides itself on, as it knows that every business must cater to its unique client base.

“The entire indirect business partner community can attest that once you identify synergistic relationship factors between your company and MTN, you walk the journey side by side,” said Yoyo.

In the case of Gantu, this journey has involved MTN Business providing the resources that allow the small business to offer enterprise products and solutions at a scale it wouldn’t have been able to achieve on its own.

It also offers product training and provides Gantu with the necessary tools to take care of all its administrative tasks.

“The partnership with MTN Business is a natural fit, thanks to their excellent strategy and the support they provide to our indirect channel partners,” said Yoyo.

Partner with MTN Business

Your business can join Gantu and many other South African businesses as an MTN Business channel partner.

There are three main Partner Types in the partner programme:

Solutions partners market and sell MTN products and services directly to their own clients and manage these relationships. The customer is contracted to the partner.

market and sell MTN products and services directly to their own clients and manage these relationships. The customer is contracted to the partner. Resellers sell MTN products and services to their customers, and MTN delivers reliable customer support. The customer is contracted to the partner.

sell MTN products and services to their customers, and MTN delivers reliable customer support. The customer is contracted to the partner. Distributors recruit and enable their reseller partners to sell MTN products and solutions.

These partners have unique skillsets, opportunities, and intimate relationships with clients that a large company like MTN cannot match.

The programme therefore provides new avenues for MTN Business to deliver its products to a broader market – resulting in a mutually beneficial relationship.

Click here to find out more about the MTN Business partner programme.