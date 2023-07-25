Carry1st Shop App – Save big on gaming vouchers & subscriptions

The Carry1st Shop app offers an excellent selection of gaming gift cards in games like Free Fire, Call of Duty, PUBG, Fortnite, and other popular games.

The store offers awesome daily and monthly deals, and an innovative ‘Gems’ virtual currency – all of which can save South African gamers a ton of money every month.

We tested the Carry1st Shop app and were extremely impressed with the experience. We detail our favourite features of the app, below.

Great for gamers

The core offering of the Carry1st Shop app is its discounted gift cards that can be used on gaming platforms such as Razer Gold, Steam, Xbox, Nintendo and the PlayStation Store.

These vouchers are available in values ranging from R150 to R1,000, and can be purchased either with your own money or with the Carry1st Shop app’s virtual currency – Gems.

Gems can be purchased through the app or earned by using the app and accumulating VIP points, which are awarded for every purchase you make.

Once you reach certain VIP point thresholds, you will be awarded free Gems that can be used to make instant purchases.

An added bonus of the Gems system is that this virtual currency is also transferable between users.

We found all transactions with Gems to be seamless and were impressed with this innovative way of offering extra value to users.

Deals and savings

The best way to use your Gems is by taking advantage of the Carry1st Shop app’s daily and monthly deals.

The deals on offer will make your free Gems go further – and we were particularly impressed with the FIFA 23 and Free Fire deals.

We could choose from a wide range of discounted Origin FUT Point vouchers, which are used to buy card packs and cosmetics within FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode.

While we are not Free Fire players, we were impressed by the 8% discount (at the time of writing the article) available when purchasing the game’s premium currency, Diamonds.

These sizeable discounts will make a noticeable difference to your spending habits – particularly if you are using free Gems to make these purchases.

Accessibility

When you do use your own money to buy vouchers and in-game currency, the Carry1st Shop app makes these transactions a breeze.

This is thanks to the app supporting over 120 local payment methods, including Carry1st’s payment system Pay1st.

The Pay1st system doesn’t require you to use a credit card, and there are even options that don’t require a bank account to transact.

Given how many South Africans are unbanked, we saw this as an important feature.

South Africa’s go-to voucher app

Overall, we were impressed with the Carry1st Shop app – from its awesome deals and Gems currency to its wide range of payment methods.

If you want to save money on in-game currency and vouchers, this is an excellent, proudly South African option.

The Carry1st Shop app also offers these gift cards for popular sites such as Amazon, Uber, Showmax, and many more – download it today and save money on gaming gift cards and digital subscriptions.