JG Electronics is a leading South African sublimation solution supplier and is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to begin their fabric printing journey.

Its waterslide paper offers an ideal entry point into the industry for newcomers, as it makes it easy to transfer custom decals using just water and gentle pressure.

This can be done onto a wide range of materials, including:

Ceramics

Glass

Metal

Candles

Ostrich eggs

Plastic

Non-porous substrates

Thanks to the wide variety of applicable materials, waterslide paper is perfect for making custom details for items that would usually prove a challenge – such as model trains, guitars, and furniture.

Using waterslide paper

One of the primary benefits of waterslide paper is how easy it is to use:

Preparation – Print the desired image onto the glossy side of the waterslide paper. Activation – When you have the decal you want, soak it briefly in water. This activates the paper’s adhesive and special coating. Application – Once briefly soaked, carefully place the paper on the desired surface and gently apply pressure. The image will slide off the backing paper and onto the surface. Excess water – You can use a soft cloth or sponge to gently smooth out any excess water or air bubbles – taking care not to tear or misplace the decal accidentally. Drying – Leave the decal to dry. Depending on the surface you applied it to, you may need to also apply an additional topcoat spray, or bake the object.

JG Electronics supplies all the needed materials you will need for these steps and is your one-stop shop for all your sublimation needs.

Choose JG Electronics

JG Electronics should be your first choice for your sublimation printing needs, thanks to its extensive expertise in the industry.

This comes from over 30 years of experience and a dedication to supplying only the best products.

JG Electronics provides these excellent products via both an online store as well as physical stores with its Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein branches.

