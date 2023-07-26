Discover the mind-blowing secret of the Poly Studio E70 video conferencing camera

Are you tired of lackluster video calls with grainy images and frustrating technical glitches? Are you yearning for a video conferencing experience that feels as real as being physically present?

Brace yourselves, because the mind-blowing secret of the Poly Studio E70 Video Conferencing Camera is about to change the way you connect with others. Prepare to embark on a journey where impeccable clarity, dynamic lighting, and immersive visuals converge to create a truly extraordinary communication experience.

“The secret is out – the Poly Studio E70 Video Conferencing Camera is the game-changer you’ve been waiting for. With its user-friendly setup and intuitive controls, you can focus on what truly matters – seamless communication and productive collaboration.

Say hello to a future where video conferencing becomes a hassle-free and enjoyable experience.” – Sarah Kantor, Poly Brand Manager at Kathea Communication Solutions.

Unleashing Unprecedented Clarity

Let’s face it – standard video calls often fall short when it comes to delivering clear and lifelike visuals. But the Poly Studio E70 Camera is here to shatter those limitations.

Equipped with an ultra-high definition 4K sensor, this camera unveils an astonishing level of clarity that captures even the most subtle details. Facial expressions, intricate presentations, and vibrant visuals come to life, allowing you to communicate with unparalleled precision.

Say goodbye to blurry or pixelated images, as the Poly Studio E70 Camera sets a new standard for video conferencing clarity.

Dynamic Lighting Optimization

One of the most frustrating aspects of video calls is dealing with less-than-ideal lighting conditions. Shadows, glares, and poor exposure can significantly impact the quality of communication. The Poly Studio E70 Camera, however, holds a secret weapon – dynamic lighting optimization.

With this ground-breaking technology, the camera automatically adjusts exposure and color balance to ensure you are seen in the best light, regardless of your environment. From brightly lit offices to dimly lit home workspaces, this camera guarantees optimal lighting, enhancing your professional image and creating a visually pleasing experience for all participants.

Immersive Wide-Angle View

Traditional video calls often feel limited, with participants confined to a narrow frame. But the Poly Studio E70 Camera is about to change that. Its mind-blowing secret lies in its expansive 120-degree wide-angle view. This wide field-of-view captures more of the room, creating a sense of immersion and facilitating natural interactions.

Move around freely, engage with colleagues, and present with confidence, all while being captured in breath-taking detail. The Poly Studio E70 Camera breaks down the barriers of traditional video calls, allowing you to feel truly connected, no matter the distance.

Seamless Integration and User-Friendly Experience

Embracing new technology can be intimidating, especially when it comes to video conferencing. But fear not, as the Poly Studio E70 Camera is designed with user-friendliness in mind.

Seamlessly integrating with popular video conferencing platforms, it ensures a hassle-free setup process. Plug it in, and you’re ready to go. With its intuitive controls and straightforward interface, adjusting settings to suit your preferences is effortless.

Regardless of whether you’re a Windows or Mac user, the Poly Studio E70 Camera accommodates your needs, delivering a seamless and accessible video conferencing experience for all.

Powerful Modularity

The possibilities with the Poly Studio E70 camera are truly mind-blowing, especially when combined with the right components to create a tailor-made video conferencing solution.

The versatility of the Poly Studio E70 camera shines through when paired with the GC8 Touch Controller and Poly HP Mini PC, creating a native Microsoft Teams Room on Windows Solution. This powerful combination seamlessly integrates with Teams, offering a user-friendly interface and streamlined functionality for productive collaboration.

For those seeking a Microsoft Teams Room on Android Solution with expanded connectivity options, pairing the Studio E70 camera with the G7500 Codec and TC8 Touch Controller is the perfect choice.

This modular setup allows for effortless connection to multiple cameras, microphones, and third-party components, empowering organizations to create a customized video conferencing environment tailored to their specific needs.

If your preference is a native Zoom Room Solution, look no further than pairing the Studio E70 camera with the TC10 Touch Controller and Poly HP Mini PC. This dynamic combination delivers a seamless Zoom experience, allowing users to easily navigate the Zoom interface and leverage its powerful collaboration features.

To complete any of these solutions, simply add a Poly Conference Phone, Ceiling Microphone, or any compatible third-party audio device, and you’ll have a comprehensive and cohesive video conferencing setup.

“During a video conference call, speaker tracking can be a source of frustration for clients if not implemented smoothly. It’s essential to ensure that the tracking feels natural and doesn’t come across as confusing. The focus should be on following the conversation as a whole, not just on identifying the current speaker.”

“The Poly E70 addresses these concerns effectively by prioritizing the conversation itself. Whether using the Front Row feature to track up to 6 individuals in the room or simply including all speakers, it enhances the overall conference experience, making it more engaging and seamless for everyone involved.” – Benjamin Liebenberg, Product & Operations Manager.

If you are ready to experience clarity, dynamism, and connection like never before, then it is definitely time to elevate your video conferencing experience with the Poly Studio E70 Camera and discover a whole new level of virtual communication.

To arrange a demonstration or connect with one of our Trusted Advisors, please contact Kathea Communication Solutions, value-added distributor for Poly in South and Southern Africa.