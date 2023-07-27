Game’s got you covered with top tech and appliances

South African retailer Game, a leading provider of electronics and appliances, is offering their customers the opportunity once again to purchase the latest in home entertainment, office, cellular, large appliances, audio and gaming at everyday low, low prices with their Electronics Mania sale happening until 26 August 2023.

The sale will run both in-store and online while stock last.

Further, for customers needing some extra help with getting their tech set-up, Game has a hands-on Tech Squad that is a dedicated team of assistants who help customers set up any device, laptop or smartphone that they buy in-store.

Mark Scott, Vice President of Merchandise for Game says, “Electronics and appliances have become essential items in the daily lives of our consumers.”

“Therefore, an ever-growing needs exists for cutting-edge electronics and dependable appliances at best possible prices to simplify and improve their lifestyles.”

“At Game, we strive to be able to meet this consumer need and help with those technology advances at a cost that suites their wallet.”

“We also want to bring our customers the latest technology at affordable prices, such as the latest Samsung Galaxy which will be available to pre-order at Game from 27 July.”

Here are some of the top deals shoppers can look forward to:

1. Samsung 10 KG Top Loader now R5 499, saving you R1 000

2. Samsung 58″ Crystal UHD 4K CU7000 for R7 999

3. Proline Celeron laptop for R2 999

4. HP Ryzen 3 4GB 256GB SSD for R5 999

5. Huawei Nova Y61 64GM 4G Dual Sim cellphone for R 3 199

Even better news, Game offers innovative ways to pay, helping our customers to make these purchases even easier.

How to save at Game:

Game Price Beat Promise

Game launched its Price Beat Promise in 1970 as part of its commitment to offering customers unbeatable prices on every item.

Essentially, the Price Beat Promise guarantees Game shoppers the absolute lowest price on any and every item that Game stocks, in-store and online – both before and for 21 days after purchase.

Making use of this savvy shopper’s dream policy is simple – you do not need to sign up or be part of a programme and it applies to products stocked at any local retailer, in-store or online.

Follow these simple steps and never pay more than you need to again:

How it works before purchase:

If you find a product stocked by Game cheaper elsewhere, you can bring in the valid leaflet to any of Game’s over 100 stores across the country.

You are then able to purchase the item at the lower price, less a further 10% on the difference between prices.

How it works after purchase:

If you find a product you have purchased from Game cheaper elsewhere, within 21 days of your purchase, you can bring in the valid leaflet to any of Game’s 108 stores across the country, along with your till slip.

You are then eligible for a refund of the difference between the prices, plus a further 10% on the difference between prices.

How it works online

You can Price Beat online orders in one of the below ways:

Click here to upload a screenshot of the competitor’s product and price, as well as the URL link from the competitor’s site. Put ‘Price Beat’ in the subject line and then give the order ID in the description if you’ve already bought the product. Send an email to [email protected] . Put ‘Price Beat’ in the subject line and upload screenshots of the competitor’s product and price with the URL link (Mention Game order ID if you have already purchased the product). Phone 0861 426 333. You will need to share screenshots of the product and the URL link over email. Mention the order ID if you’ve already purchased the item.

Buy Now, Pay Later with PayJust Now

The most recent payment option added for purchases in-store – PayJustNow – offers customers the opportunity to spread the cost of their purchases across three months interest and fee free, while receiving the goods immediately.

The Game myStore Card

Customers must apply for this card and the application will need to be approved by RCS. They can then buy the items on credit and pay it off over installments as defined in their credit statement. The customer can take their items home immediately.

Makro and Builders Store Cards

A customer can also pay using their Makro and Builders store cards. This will work exactly the same way as their Game myStore Card, and they can take their items home immediately.