Get the ultimate home theatre experience with Hisense’s new Laser Cinemas

The PX1-PRO Laser Cinema and PL1H Laser Cinema are two excellent ultra-short throw Laser Cinemas that comprise the latest additions to Hisense’s line-up.

They offer immersive viewing experiences in your home, thanks to their bright and rich colours, and deliver picture sizes of up to a massive 130 inches – depending on the model you choose.

Learn more about the Hisense PX1-PRO Laser Cinema and PL1H Laser Cinema.

These incredible sizes are courtesy of Hisense’s ultra-short-throw laser technology, which casts a crisp, bright, and large image onto any surface.

The result is a cinema-rivalling home theatre experience that is vastly superior to any TV or projector.

Your Hisense Laser Cinema also includes a TV tuner, built-in speakers, and support for Android TV and VIDAA with the PX-1 PRO and PL1H Laser Cinemas respectively.

We detail what makes each of Hisense’s new Laser Cinema models so special, below.

PX1-PRO Trichroma Laser Cinema

The Hisense PX1-PRO Trichroma 4K Laser Cinema is the ultimate solution for home theatre enthusiasts, and projects a massive image that can be anywhere from 90 inches up to 130 inches (over 3.3 metres) corner to corner.

To complement this incredible size, Hisense’s Trichroma laser employs pure red, green, and blue lasers that combine to surpass the colour performance of any flat panel TV on the market.

These lasers reach an astonishing 107% use of the BT.2020 colour space, and work with the PX1-PRO’s HDR support and 2,400 ANSI lumen brightness for incredible visuals.

Additionally, the PX1-PRO’s 4K resolution means all details look incredibly crisp, while support for Dolby Atmos ensures an immersive audio experience for a complete home theatre feel.

PL1H Smart Laser Cinema

The PL1H 4K Smart Laser Cinema uses Hisense’s innovative X-Fusion laser technology to deliver sharp images and natural colours.

It can cast a picture of anywhere from 80 inches to 120 inches – even with the PL1H ultra-short throw unit only 21cm or 42cm from your wall, respectively. This makes the PL1H an excellent addition to all lounges.

This is complemented by a 2,100 ANSI lumens image that is optimised with HDR technology, along with support for stunning 4K quality.

The PL1H Laser Cinema also features Filmmaker and Game modes for the best viewing experience in every situation, as well as Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio.

