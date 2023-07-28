Leading brand SKYWORTH sweeps multiple firsts in the South African TV Market

Established in 1988, SKYWORTH has successfully made its mark in the South African market since 2014. Through a strategic dual-brand approach, the combination of “SKYWORTH+Sinotec” has achieved an impressive feat, securing the first-class position in combined TV sales across South Africa.

As a leading technological innovator in the high-end TV industry, SKYWORTH offers a rich array of products, catering to the growing demand for a superior quality of living. With numerous technology pioneering achievements, SKYWORTH has dedicated itself to consumers, leading to widespread brand recognition and awareness!

SKYWORTH boasts a series of remarkable achievements in the South African market, encompassing four significant firsts：

The first to introduce borderless screen TVs—Revolutionizing consumers’ viewing experience.

The first to present the Android TV—Becoming the first brand to leave its mark in the realm of Android TVs.

The first to introduce an Android OLED TV— Breaking new ground as the first company to bring Android OLED technology to South African viewers.

The first to unveil the largest Android 10 TV—Solidifying its position as an industry pioneer.

These four firsts perfectly interpret SKYWORTH’s technological leadership in South Africa. SKYWORTH’s original intention for technology research and development has also remained unchanged, which is to bring all-round viewing enjoyment to the South African consumers.

The widely acclaimed OLED TV technology is central to these remarkable achievements, acquiring attention for its exceptional performance in various aspects. With OLED’s color depth surpassing hundreds of millions of hues, compared to the mere 20 million hues of conventional LCD screens, creating a more vibrant viewing experience for consumers.

Additionally, OLED’s thin and flexible screen structure sets it apart from the crowd, reducing harmful blue light by approximately 70%，thus utilising technology to genuinely protect users’ eyes.

Furthermore, OLED displays offer higher contrast, rendering black screens without emitting any light, leading to an unparalleled visual experience. These technological advantages allow consumers to immerse themselves in a world of high-quality content.

SKYWORTH has over 10 years experience to exploring OLED technology, and is dedicated to incorporating more suitable technologies into OLED.

Click here for more detailed information about the SKYWORTH brand and OLED technology.

Beyond these four firsts, SKYWORTH keeps striving for excellence, continuously aiming to introduce even more advanced technology to the South African market.

To unveil their latest innovations, SKYWORTH will host a highly anticipated product launch event on August 3rd, 2023, themed “Experience the Big World”.

This event promises to showcase a new generation of TV products, offering consumers an immersive and captivating viewing experience like never before. Stay tuned!