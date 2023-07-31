Earn a Unicaf scholarship and get a degree from a UK university

Unicaf is an organisation that is dedicated to helping learners fund and earn higher education qualifications from internationally-recognised institutions.

It is headquartered in Europe and is expanding throughout Africa to offer excellent blended and online learning opportunities to thousands of people around the world.

To achieve this, it has partnered with the world’s leading universities – including UK institutions like Liverpool John Moores University, the University of East London, and the University of Suffolk.

Unicaf works closely with all of these partner universities to develop custom-made services that cover the entire student journey.

All of these services are included within its robust cloud-based digital platform, which has been designed to help the organisation recruit, enrol, teach, and support students at scale.

Unicaf also has its own pan-African university, Unicaf University, that provides accredited degrees in a wide range of academic sectors at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degree levels.

Unicaf Scholarship Programme

Unicaf’s dedication to increasing access to education is reflected in its incredible scholarship programme that enables thousands of students to study internationally-recognised degrees at a fraction of the cost.

As one of the most generous scholarship programmes available, it has already awarded more than $100 million (R1.8 billion) in scholarships and has changed thousands of lives for the better by making tertiary education accessible and affordable.

In the testimonial below, we hear directly from Kaamil Nagia, an MBA student from South Africa, about his incredible experience with Unicaf – including how the organisation has supported him throughout his journey.

