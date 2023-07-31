SCG South Africa seeks Elite Channel Partners for hosted telephony and connectivity solutions

NSN South Africa, a leading local provider of hosted telephony and connectivity solutions, has rebranded to become SCG South Africa.

This is a strategic decision that reinforces the company’s market presence and serves as a better reflection of its expanding range of services.

SCG South Africa will use its new brand identity to establish itself as a catalyst for innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry.

“SCG South Africa’s rebranding marks an exciting milestone in the company’s journey towards continued growth and success in the telecommunication sector,” said Wesley Swart, South African Channel Director SCG SA.

“With an enhanced identity and a renewed commitment to excellence, SCG South Africa is well-positioned to cater to the evolving needs of businesses seeking reliable and innovative hosted telephony and connectivity solutions.”

Become a channel partner

Now that its rebranding process is complete, SCG South Africa is actively searching for new channel partners to join its extensive network of distributors.

It is excited to build new, mutually-beneficial relationships that expand the reach of its offerings in South Africa while offering excellent value to its new partners.

The benefits of becoming an SCG South Africa Elite Channel Partner are as follows:

Profit Share

Elite channel partners gain access to SCG South Africa’s generous profit-sharing model.

As these partners successfully promote and distribute SCG South Africa’s telephony and connectivity solutions, these profit margins will grow – incentivizing dedication and commitment.

Marketing Support

SCG South Africa believes in empowering its channel partners with robust marketing support.

Distributors can therefore leverage SCG South Africa’s extensive marketing resources, tools, and expertise to drive business growth and deliver increased sales.

Sales Support

Channel partners get access to comprehensive sales support that is designed to improve customer satisfaction and retention.

From sales training to product demonstrations and technical assistance, SCG South Africa ensures that its partners have everything they need to succeed in a competitive market.

Extensive Product Portfolio

SCG South Africa’s Elite Channel Partners have access to an extensive product portfolio that comprises cutting-edge telephony and the best connectivity solutions.

Its diverse range of products enables distributors to cater to specific customer preferences and requirements.

Technical Assistance and Training

All channel partners can take advantage of regular technical training sessions.

These learning experiences ensure that partners are equipped to deliver excellent support for customer inquiries.

Incentive Programs

SCG South Africa values the dedication and achievements of its top-performing Elite Channel Partners.

It recognises their performance through a wide range of comprehensive incentive programs.

Exclusive Promotions

Elite Channel Partners can take advantage of exclusive promotions that enable them to deliver better prices to their customers.

In a competitive market, these promotions help SCG South Africa’s partners stand apart from the competition – ultimately helping them attract more customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

There are three questions that SCG South Africa regularly receives from prospective partners. These are answered below:

Q1: How can my company become an Elite Channel Partner with SCG South Africa?

Interested companies can apply to become partners by contacting SCG South Africa’s Business Development team through their official website or by clicking here.

Q2: What criteria does SCG South Africa consider while selecting Elite Channel Partners?

SCG South Africa evaluates potential partners based on their industry experience, market reach, commitment to customer satisfaction, and alignment with the company’s core values.

Q3: Can existing partners transition to the Elite channel partnership program?

Yes, existing partners with a strong track record can be considered for the Elite channel partnership program based on their performance and adherence to the eligibility criteria.

Become an SCG South Africa Elite Channel Partner

The newly-rebranded SCG South Africa is ready to make big moves in the local market, and your business can be a part of this exciting project.

“To all prospective partners, this is a unique opportunity to join forces with a market leader and unlock a world of exclusive benefits as an Elite Channel Partner,” said Swart.

“Embrace the future of communication and connectivity with SCG South Africa.”

Testimonial “Our partnership with SCG South Africa has been exceptional! As the CEO of Dimension Network Solutions, I can confidently say their telecom solutions and support have been game-changers for us.” “The profit-sharing model, marketing assistance, and technical training have boosted our success. SCG South Africa’s commitment to our growth is unparalleled, making them a trusted and transparent partner.” “I highly recommend joining forces with them for any company seeking telecom excellence.” Delesh CEO, Dimension Network Solution

Click here and apply to become an SCG South Africa Elite Channel Partner.