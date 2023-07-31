Skimping on toner quality – bad for business, bad for the planet

When times are hard, people opt for cheaper products to save money. Known as skimpflation, this causes businesses to cut down on costs by opting for lower-cost alternatives. However, the result is a reduction of quality that often costs more in the long run.

Using non-original toner cartridges is one example. Though they may appear similar and claim to offer quality printing at a lower price, they come with hidden costs, including poor print quality, damage to assets, and are harmful to the environment.

In line with its strong commitment to sustainability, Kyocera designs its products with a focus on energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The company implements advanced technologies that consume less energy and minimise waste during the printing process.

“That’s why original toner is the best option for printing due to its superior quality, performance, and compatibility with the printer model,” says Yena Ngidi, Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“It provides reliable and consistent results, offers higher page yield, and maintains printer warranty coverage. Yes, it may have a higher upfront cost, but it ensures optimal printing experience and longevity.”

Non-original toner comes at a significant cost to the environment. Data from the United Nations Global E-waste Monitor shows that there are 6.9 kilograms of e-waste produced per person annually in Southern Africa. With mounting pressure on companies to go green or go bankrupt, customers are demanding more sustainable tech solutions to help safeguard the planet.

Using original toner is better for the environment for many reasons. Printer manufacturers like Kyocera invest in sustainability and eco-friendly practices, including recycling programs for used toner cartridges. By using original toner and participating in these programs, customers contribute to more environmentally responsible printing practices.

“Forward-thinking organisations that prioritise the environment are set to unlock growth opportunities while empowering customers to reduce their own carbon footprint,” says Ngidi. “Choosing Kyocera can mean producing up to 85% less electronic waste during the life of the device thanks to ECOSYS technology.”

“Our devices produce significantly less waste because photoconductor drums and developer units do not have to be replaced when the toner runs out. An average competitor’s toner container includes 60 separately manufactured components, while an original Kyocera toner cassette has just four.”

Original toner cartridges are therefore much easier to recycle, aligning with environmental regulations. In contrast, non-original toners made from lower-quality materials can harm the environment through leaks and emissions of unstable organic compounds and ozone, affecting air quality and human health.

In addition, to satisfy Germany’s Blue Angel eco-label requirement and to create a safer working environment, Kyocera toner does not contain harmful substances such as mercury, cadmium, lead and nickel, Chromium VI compounds and dyes that might release carcinogenic particles.

“It’s clear that using original toners is a sensible approach to boost productivity and control hidden printer expenses. By making this investment, companies guarantee optimal printer performance for an extended period, free from unexpected costs or harm to the environment,” says Ngidi.

“Kyocera’s toner cartridges are specifically designed and extensively tested to work seamlessly with our printers,” Ngidi adds. “They are eco-friendly, made from recyclable plastic with minimal environmental impact, and lower energy consumption. Original toners also use less toner, and produce optimal print quality without leakage or smudging.”

Original toner cartridges undergo rigorous testing to meet strict quality standards. This ensures that users get the same high-quality output throughout the life of the cartridge and across different print jobs. Non-original toner cartridges can also damage printers, leading to paper jams, burns, and breakdowns, resulting in downtime and reduced productivity.

Customers benefit from a higher page yield when they use original OEM toner. This means they can print more pages before needing to replace the cartridge, which cuts down costs. Also, using non-OEM toner may void the printer warranty in some cases, leaving the customer responsible for any repairs or replacements.

“Considering all these factors, the actual cost of using non-original toner outweighs the initial savings,” says Ngidi. “To cut down on e-waste, save money, time, and maintain their business reputation, we advise customers to stick to Kyocera original toner cartridges, ensuring better performance and positive environmental impact.”