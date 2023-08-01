Best energy companies in South Africa

South Africa is in the middle of a major electricity crisis, and South Africans are turning to alternative energy solutions to power their homes and businesses.

Thankfully, the country has many great businesses that deliver excellent products and services in the energy sector – including Ellies, SolarAfrica, EcoFlow, and Hohm Energy.

These providers ensure your home and business is equipped to handle even the highest stages of load-shedding, with everything from portable power stations to full solar and battery system installations.

You can learn more about these energy companies on the MyBroadband Energy Features Portal.

We have also detailed what each company offers, below.

Ellies

Ellies is a leading South African wholesaler, importer, and distributor that serves the residential and commercial sectors with excellent alternative energy solutions.

These products and services include solar power equipment, backup generators, and full solar system installations.

Its solar power installations are delivered by the company’s nationwide network of qualified installation partners – which it has built up over several decades.

Learn more about Ellies here.

SolarAfrica

Solar Africa delivers integrated renewable energy solutions that are designed to reduce electricity costs, provide energy security, and improve its clients’ carbon footprints.

It has been financing and delivering solar projects across Southern Africa since 2011 and has already completed over 60MW of funded solar projects.

Solar Africa is proficient in various energy technologies, too, including solar, gas-to-power, biogas, and battery storage.

It also helps businesses purchase cheaper electricity from private power traders, and delivers wheeling – which involves getting affordable, sustainable power from offsite solar solutions.

Learn more about SolarAfrica here.

EcoFlow

EcoFlow delivers innovative, eco-friendly power solutions to individuals, families, and societies.

It is best known for its portable power stations, which deliver affordable and reliable backup power during load-shedding.

These power stations come in various capacities and are suitable for many use cases.

EcoFlow also develops its own solar panels, which can be connected to its portable power stations to reduce your reliance on Eskom.

Learn more about EcoFlow here.

Hohm Energy

Hohm Energy is a streamlined energy marketplace that connects customers, accredited solar providers, product suppliers, and financiers in a few clicks.

It prides itself on helping South Africans get solar installed at their homes within two weeks, as well as helping solar energy providers get more customers.

Additionally, in partnership with GLINT, Hohm Energy facilitates solar power subscription models that allow clients to pay a fixed monthly fee that covers all installation costs, maintenance, and monitoring.

Its ultimate goal is to scale its solar power offerings to a point where they form the backbone of a global solar energy network – thereby accelerating the global transition to renewable energy.

Learn more about Hohm Energy here.