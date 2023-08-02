Entelect selected as a finalist in SAGEA Employer Awards

Entelect has been selected as one of three finalists in the IT Hardware and Software category of the SAGEA Employer Awards 2023. They will compete with global tech giants Amazon and Microsoft for the top prize.

The selection process

SAGEA – the South African Graduate Employers Association – runs the Employer Awards in partnership with graduate research company High Fliers Research.

The most recent survey ran from March to June 2023 and was completed by 2,431 candidates – all of whom were successfully placed in jobs.

An award is given to the company that is seen to make the most effort to help graduates find employment in their sector. Each candidate named two organisations they felt offered the best graduate programmes in their industry.

They did not select from a dropdown or prepopulated list and so notably, any organisation named would have been nominated because of the memorable and positive impression they left on candidates.

The survey SAGEA will announce all award winners on 15 November 2023.

Why the SAGEA Employer Awards matter

The SAGEA Employer Awards are designed to help SAGEA members assess the success of their graduate programmes and plan their future recruitment campaigns.

Being selected as a finalist proves that a company’s graduate programme is performing well and that the graduates are benefitting significantly by taking part.

It is also proof that a company has a strong talent development culture.

The Entelect Graduate Programme

As recognized by SAGEA, Entelect runs an outstanding Graduate Programme that contributes greatly to the ICT industry.

Chosen graduates participate in an intensive training programme, structured to accelerate their careers – giving them a clear advantage over their university peers.

35% of the Entelect team started off as graduate intakes. Indeed, many of their senior team members started their careers with Entelect – so the idea of taking in graduates is at the very core of who they are and what they believe in.

In its first year – 2012 – the Entelect Graduate Programme comprised of 13 top graduates from around South Africa, and it has since grown to a complement of 127.

Applications for Entelect’s 2024 Graduate Programme are open.

About Entelect

Entelect was founded in 2001 out of the Electrical Engineering school at Wits University by Dr Charles Pritchard.

Pritchard had a vision to build a technology services company that delivered quality solutions and had a knack for identifying talent.

Over 20 years later, Entelect has grown exponentially to offer a wide range of valuable technology services – from custom software development and cloud services to strategic and training offerings.