Experience the freedom of convenience with the FlyAirlink App

The FlyAirlink App offers travellers a convenient platform to plan, book and manage their travels on their smartphones – any place, any time.

This easy-to-use and intuitive App is designed for its ease of convenience and efficiency, making the entire process simple and effortless, allowing customers to plan their travel, book their flights, check in, store their digital boarding pass, and monitor the status of their upcoming flights, or flights that they may have an interest in.

The Flyairlink App offers customers:

Search, Book, Preferences:

Search domestic and regional flights on the go to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries, including Madagascar and St Helena Island.

Book domestic and regional flights.

Manage travel preferences and payment methods from anywhere.

Manage, Check-In, Boarding Passes:



Manage current and upcoming trips.

Check in on the go and download digital boarding passes.

Retrieve details from current and past trips.

Flight Status and Notifications:



Monitor flight statuses.

Receive real-time flight update notifications.

Manage time effectively.

So Much More:



Flight Information.

Airlink Route Map.

Baggage Information

Airlink News.

Gift Vouchers.

Social Media Links



Download the FlyAirlink App today and experience the freedom of convenience at your fingertips from anywhere, any time. The FlyAirlink App is available for Android and IOS devices on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.