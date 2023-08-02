Enter Now To Be The Next Entrepreneur of the Year®

Presented by Entrepreneur of the Year®

In recognition of the unwavering determination and success of South African entrepreneurs, we proudly announce the launch of the Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards.

This prestigious event aims to honour and showcase the accomplishments of resilient and dynamic small business owners who have overcome challenges and achieved excellence.

The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards provide an unparalleled platform to celebrate the achievements of South African entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

We invite all tenacious and innovative entrepreneurs to share their inspiring success stories and be rewarded for their exceptional contributions to the business landscape.

Visit EOY.CO.ZA to participate in the highly anticipated 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year® competition.

Entrepreneurs stand a chance to win their share of an impressive R2 million in prizes, further fueling entrepreneurial ambitions and growth within South Africa.

The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards encourages all aspiring business leaders to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Dare to be the driving force behind innovation, economic growth, and positive change in your business community by entering the Entrepreneur of the Year® competition in 2023.

