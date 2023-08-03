Register for IP-CON – South Africa’s ultimate IP convergence event

MiRO is excited to announce that its highly-anticipated IP-CON event is back and will run from 31 August to 1 September 2023.

IP-CON is South Africa’s biggest IP convergence event, and this year it promises to be a game-changer – bringing together industry experts, technology enthusiasts, and networking professionals under one roof.

That roof is the Vodaworld Events venue in Midrand, where industry experts will gather to showcase the latest innovations and trends in the world of IP convergence solutions.

“IP-CON 2023 is an event not to be missed as we will be showcasing the latest advancements in networking, fixed broadband wireless, next-generation fibre, and much more,” said MiRO Managing Director Marco de Ru.

“We’re excited to bring together professionals and enthusiasts alike to explore and experience the future of the IP Convergence market.”

What to expect

IP-CON provides a platform for MiRO customers to interact with the company’s experts, ask them questions, gain knowledge, and work with MiRO to connect communities.

The event will feature:

Brand exhibitions – Interact with brands on their state-of-the-art products and solutions. Informative seminars – Gain invaluable insights from keynote speakers and industry specialists. Two certified courses – Hosted by MiRO’s expert training team. Networking opportunities – Connect with like-minded professionals and build valuable business relationships and partnerships.

The keynote speakers and industry experts will cover a wide range of topics – from alternative power solutions and the latest advancements in lower 6GHz Fixed Wireless Access, to Industrial IoT solutions and Next Generation PON solutions.

IP-CON 2023 will also feature breakaway sessions and technical deep dives into how customers can use new technologies to mitigate interference and provide their own clients with world-class connectivity.

Through this, MiRO aims to help its customers bridge the digital divide by connecting underserved markets, especially in rural areas.

This includes provinces like Limpopo, KZN, Mpumalanga, North West, and the Eastern Cape, where less than 5% of households have home internet access.

What’s new to IP-CON

New to IP-CON 2023 are two certified training courses that MiRO’s expert training team will run.

These courses will be split across the event’s two days as follows:

Day 1 – Grandstream Certified Specialist (GCS) training

– Grandstream Certified Specialist (GCS) training Day 2 – Ubiquiti Broadband Wireless Specialist (UBWS) training

These training sessions are extremely popular and offer excellent value as they are included in your ticket cost of only R300 – saving you nearly R2,500 on the usual course price.

With all of these sessions, training courses, and networking opportunities, MiRO has packed as much as possible into IP-CON 2023 to ensure you get the best value.

Click here to register for IP-CON 2023 now.