Retail adoption of crypto in SA

While 2022 has been a difficult year for digital asset and cryptocurrency markets, 2023 marks the growth of crypto currencies and it’s role in the retail environment in both Africa and South Africa specifically.

With many Africans using cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions rather than speculation, usage remains high across Africa.

According to Chainalysis, a blockchain forensics firm, Africa’s cryptocurrency market grew by over 1200% between 2020 and 2022.

They added that four African countries – Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania – all rank in the top 20 for global crypto adoption.

This growth was largely powered by retail users rather than institutional investors. Chainalysis reported that African markets see “a bigger share of [their] transaction volume made up of large retail and small retail-sized payments than the global average.” This indicates “higher grassroots adoption amongst everyday users.”

In addition, rapid rates of inflation in a number of African economies, and a significant strengthening of the US dollar on global markets, have made accessing the greenback more expensive and more difficult for African consumers operating in their local fiat currencies.

This is a major problem for businesses or individuals who need to pay for goods and services in the dollar, or for those seeking to use a more reliable store of value than their own depreciating currencies. Crypto is seen to offer a solution to this.

An increasing number of consumers in Africa are investing in stablecoins, digital currencies which are designed to maintain a peg to the dollar.

Crypto fills gaps left by legacy finance

Crypto use has remained strong in Africa, particularly among retail users, because digital assets are there to provide solutions to specific problems that formal financial structures cannot, or have not, solved.

For example crypto makes it easy to send domestic and international remittances with significantly decreased fees and faster processing times; and in developing regions, crypto can provide financial inclusion to the underbanked demographic, granting them access to the global economy without relying on legacy infrastructure.

Digital assets have a number of tangible functions in Africa, and are still able to perform those functions in periods of market volatility and downturn.

While some African investors will undoubtedly have been affected by the decreases in value, as investors worldwide have, retail users are more immune to downturns than speculative traders because they are more likely to be using crypto for specific reasons.

Inflation makes crypto an attractive option

There’s also a less practical reason that could explain crypto’s continuing popularity.

Rampant and unpredictable inflation in a number of African economies is also ensuring crypto, considered by some as a hedge against inflation, remains an attractive option.

The inflation rates in Nigeria and Ghana, are approaching 20%, while in Zimbabwe it’s almost 90% and South Africa is sitting at 6.3% and growing.

Where does Easy Crypto fit into the South African market?

When it comes to choosing your crypto exchange, it’s important to evaluate their reputation, credibility, and the quality of user experience in the industry.

Easy Crypto South Africa is a reputable crypto retailer that simplifies the buying and selling of cryptocurrency and provides over 160+ cryptocurrencies ranging from popular coins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), to other types of altcoins including NFT tokens, stablecoins, DeFi tokens, and more.

Additionally, Easy Crypto ZA also has an Auto-Buy feature that enables you to set up recurring purchases easily and simplifies the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) method.

You simply create templates of your desired crypto assets, along with the interval and amount.

The rest will be automated by the platform to execute the purchase orders according to your preferences.

This makes it easy to apply the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method, an investment strategy that benefits both beginners and long-time investors by spreading out your investment purchases over a length of time, thereby reducing the impact from market volatility, and minimising psychological biases in times of unstable market.

