Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module – Edge AI for harsh applications

The new Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module takes industrial Edge AI computing to the next level – providing extreme computational power in the most challenging environments.

Edge AI has become an essential part of agriculture, construction, energy, aerospace, satellites, and many other industries that operate in tough conditions.

Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module is the new standard for implementing Edge AI in these sectors, delivering over eight-times the computational power of its predecessor and unlocking the full value of technology to drive industry change.

Performance

The Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module delivers up to 248 TOPS of AI processing power while using between as little as 15W and 75W of power.

This excellent performance and efficiency are driven by the module’s 2,048-core Nvidia Ampere GPU, deep learning and vision accelerators, and 64GB LPDDR5 memory.

With all this hardware working in unison, Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module easily supports Nvidia’s best software. This includes:

Isaac – A platform for smart automation in robotics and AI.

A platform for smart automation in robotics and AI. Isaac Replicator – A tool to generate synthetic training data for robots.

A tool to generate synthetic training data for robots. Omniverse – A platform for creating and operating metaverse applications.

– A platform for creating and operating metaverse applications. DeepStream – A toolkit for intelligent video analytics and multi-sensor processing.

A toolkit for intelligent video analytics and multi-sensor processing. TAO Toolkit – A open-source toolkit for AI training and optimisation.

A open-source toolkit for AI training and optimisation. JetPack – A platform to build end-to-end accelerated AI applications.

When using this software, you can also rest assured that your important business data is protected by wide range of security measures. Nvidia has implemented the following:

Hardware root of trust

Firmware TPM

Secure boot and measured boot

Hardware-accelerated cryptography

Trusted execution environment

Support for encrypted storage and memory

Enhanced durability and operational range

Alongside its excellent computation performance, efficieny, and security – the Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module supports higher temperature, shock, and vibration tolerances.

This ensures the module can handle even the most disruptive conditions.

For example: in mines or at high altitudes, low temperatures are traditionally a major challenge as they reduce the performance and lifespans of computing modules.

The Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module combats this with a -40 to 85 Degrees Celsius operational range – a substantial increase over the previous-generation module’s -25 to 80 range.

Others great examples of the improved robustness are increased vibration tolerances – useful on systems like autonomous tractors – and radiation resistant – which allows support for outer-space projects.

