Huawei Cloud – The cloud partner for every South African business

The future is digital, and intelligent cloud platforms are the best way for businesses to achieve their growth and optimisation goals.

Huawei Cloud understands this and has designed its cloud platform to be useful to organisations of all sizes – from start-ups to large enterprises.

This is possible thanks to its cloud solutions being delivered under the umbrella of “Everything as a Service”. This ensures that all organisations can experience the full benefits of digital transformation.

“Public cloud is the future of ICT and the foundation of digital transformation,” says Jay Zhou, the MD of Huawei Cloud South Africa.

“My aim is to bring our global innovations as well as global and local support to South Africa, to build a cloud for everyone – all SMEs and enterprises in this country are invited to Huawei Cloud,” says Zhou.

Everything as a Service

Huawei Cloud’s “Everything as a Service” focus, positions it uniquely within the South African market.

Thanks to this approach, Huawei Cloud is able to work with its customers, partners, and developers to deliver solutions in a way that best suits the business goals and needs.

This is done using Huawei Cloud’s all-digital, all-cloud, AI-driven cloud environment that offers:

Infrastructure as a Service – An extensive fleet of global data centres and networks to connect people, things, and applications.

– An extensive fleet of global data centres and networks to connect people, things, and applications. Technology as a Service – Provides enterprises with easy access to Huawei Cloud’s industry-leading ICT services that help all businesses innovate in their sectors.

– Provides enterprises with easy access to Huawei Cloud’s industry-leading ICT services that help all businesses innovate in their sectors. Expertise as a Service – Help customers to fully embrace digital transformation using Huawei Cloud’s experience and expertise.

Each of these services is further enhanced by Huawei’s unrivalled investment in cloud-centric research and development – ensuring it offers best-in-class solutions at all times.

This includes the strategic implementation of AI technologies to automate mundane processes and enhance the performance of its products.

Global reach

Another major benefit of choosing Huawei Cloud is that it combines excellent local support with a strong global presence.

Its network of world-class data centres allows Huawei to offer high-performance infrastructure and computing resources in multiple regions – allowing South African businesses to expand rapidly into new markets.

Additionally, it allows for almost unlimited scaling opportunities – while maintaining its industry-leading cost efficiency and performance for which Huawei Cloud is known.

Huawei Cloud’s benefits do not stop there, and it supports your business’ on-premise needs, too, thanks to its hybrid cloud solutions and its range of industry-specific tools and applications.

No matter what your business’ size or needs, Huawei Cloud has the solutions to support it – click here to find out how you can benefit from Huawei Cloud’s services.