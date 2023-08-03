Buying a bed – the do’s and don’ts

The first time you wake up tired, you blame it on the night.

The second time you wake up tired, you blame work stress.

The third time you wake up tired? Well, maybe it’s time to start looking at bed prices and good beds for sale.

At The Mattress Warehouse, we know choosing a new bed can be a daunting task, but if you know what to do (and what not to do), it becomes a seamless process.

That’s why The Mattress Warehouse put together this great bed-buying guide.

If you are in the market to buy a bed, keep reading.

Things to do when buying a bed

Do Your Research

Before buying a bed, it’s essential to do research and gather information on the different types of beds you can choose from.

This will help you answers questions like ‘what is the difference between platform beds, box spring beds, and adjustable beds?’

Doing your research will also help you understand the different materials used to make beds and their benefits.

Test Your New Mattress

If you do your shopping in-store, lie down on the mattresses you are trying out for at least 15 minutes before deciding on a purchase.

This will help you feel how comfortable the mattress is and determine if it is supportive enough.

On the other hand, if you shop online, ensure that the shop you buy from has a trial period.

This will allow you to return the mattress within a certain time after the purchase if you are not satisfied.

Understand Bed and Mattress Terminology

Understanding the various terminologies used to describe mattresses will make it easier for you to choose the right bed.

Common terms include firmness, support, comfort, and pressure relief.

Getting comfortable with these words will make a huge difference when faced with different types of beds.

Check the Return Policy and Service Warranty

Ensure that the bed shop you buy from has a return policy and service warranty.

This will allow you to return the bed if it doesn’t meet your expectations or if it has a defect.

At the very least, you must ensure the shop will be obliged to service your bed and fix what’s bothering you.

Choose a Specialist Bed Shop

Specialist bed shops have knowledgeable staff who can help you choose the right bed based on your needs and preferences.

They also offer a wide variety of beds for sale, ensuring that you find the perfect bed.

Don’ts of Bed Buying

Don’t Choose the Same Bed That You Currently Have

Choosing the same bed that you currently have without considering how bed technology has evolved over the past decade would be a mistake.

Moreover, the chances are that the bed you bought twenty years ago is not on the market anymore.

Choosing a newer type of bed will probably offer more benefits, such as better support, comfort, and pressure relief.

Don’t Neglect the Test Period

Most bed shops offer a test period for their beds.

Neglecting this period can be a mistake because it is during this period that you can determine if the bed meets your needs.

What you need to take into account is that most bed shops (including The Mattress Warehouse) have requirements when it comes to the test period.

For example, you will have to cover your new mattress with a mattress protector to be eligible for the trial period.

After all, imagine spilling a fresh cup of coffee on a new mattress.

Do you think the bed shop will be keen to take back a coffee-stained mattress? No, they won’t.

Don’t Get What Your Friend Got

Getting what your friend got without considering your needs and preferences can be a mistake.

Just because they love their new bed does not mean it will work for you.

If you have a different sleeping style or a different build to your friend, you most likely need a different type of mattress.

The fact is, different people have different needs, so what works for one, may not work for another.

Don’t Simply Buy the Cheapest Bed on the Market

Buying the cheapest bed on the market can be tempting, but it’s not always the best option.

When you are looking at cheap beds for sale, you have to think about what the bed will be used for.

Do you want to sleep on it every night for the next decade, or is it a spare bed for when your child’s friends come for a sleepover?

If you’re looking for a long-term sleep solution, cheap beds will not offer the comfort and support that you need.

Don’t Buy from a Shop Without a Trial Period or Return Policy

This ties in with the point of neglecting the test period, as if there is no test period, you can’t neglect it…

Therefore, buying from a shop without a trial period or return policy can be a mistake.

If you buy a bed that gives you backache, you would want to return it, wouldn’t you?

That’s why it’s crucial to ensure that you have the option to return the bed if it doesn’t meet your expectations or if it has a defect.

FAQ

To further assist you in your bed purchasing process, we have answered several frequently asked questions below:

What are the Different Types of Beds?

There are several types of beds to choose from, like platform beds, box spring beds, adjustable beds, and more.

Platform beds have a low profile and are a great option for those who prefer a minimalist look.

have a low profile and are a great option for those who prefer a minimalist look. Box spring beds are outdated and most South African bed shops do not stock them anymore.

are outdated and most South African bed shops do not stock them anymore. Adjustable beds allow you to adjust the bed’s position for added comfort and convenience.

What are the Different Types of Mattresses?

Once you’ve chosen a bed, it’s time to select the right mattress.

Mattresses come in various types, including memory foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid.

Memory foam mattresses conform to your body for added comfort and support, while innerspring mattresses are the most traditional and offer excellent support.

Latex mattresses are hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, while hybrid mattresses combine the benefits of memory foam and innerspring mattresses.

How Much should I Budget for a Bed?

When buying a bed, it’s essential to consider your budget.

Beds can range in price from the low R1,000s to over R100,000.

It’s crucial to remember that a good bed is an investment in your health and well-being, and you get what you pay for.

However, there are affordable options available that offer excellent comfort and support.

What should I Consider when it comes to Bed Sizes?

It is important that you understand the importance of choosing the right bed size for your room.

It is recommended that you have space to walk around your bed, so don’t stick a large bed into a small room.

Also, check the bed’s weight limit if you’re a heavier sleeper.

Beds for Sale at The Mattress Warehouse

Now that you know what to do and what not to do when you buy a bed, head on over to The Mattress Warehouse’s online store to check out the wide variety of beds for sale.

