Hikvision Integrated Solar-powered Security – Cableless video monitoring for remote locations, no power source needed

Hikvision’s Integrated Solar-powered Security solutions provide comprehensive all-in-one monitoring capabilities for standalone sites.

These camera systems are easy to deploy and deliver excellent data transmission – even in remote locations – making them ideal for sites where it would otherwise be difficult to install traditional camera monitoring solutions.

Hikvision has recently launched the following new solar-powered cameras in this range:

4G solar-powered fixed-bullet kit – Featuring AcuSense to automatically detect humans, and ColorVu for superior recording in dim light.

– Featuring AcuSense to automatically detect humans, and ColorVu for superior recording in dim light. 4G solar-powered PTZ kit – Supports panning, tilting, and zooming for wide-area coverage and increased image details.

– Supports panning, tilting, and zooming for wide-area coverage and increased image details. 4G solar-powered thermal camera kit – Thermal imaging for increased detection capabilities.

– Thermal imaging for increased detection capabilities. Solar-powered varifocal bullet/ANPR kit – Focal lengths of 2.8-12mm and 8-32mm, and built-in storage of up to 1TB.

We highlight the standout feature of Hikvision’s systems, below.

How Solar-powered Security solutions work

Hikvision’s Integrated Solar-powered Security products are all-in-one devices that combine high-quality Hikvision cameras with their own solar panels and support for wireless connectivity.

This wireless support allows them to be managed remotely through the HikCentral Professional and HikCentral Connect platforms – ensuring you get a consistent flow of monitoring data and instant notifications when the camera detects something suspicious.

You can then access a live feed from your camera or play back recorded footage on demand. Whether you are viewing live or archived footage, you can expect excellent picture quality at all times.

This is thanks to the device’s support for 24/7 colour imaging, as well as a wide range of camera options to provide the coverage you need.

The camera types include sensors ranging from 100m to 500m coverage radius, as well as specific sensor types that can capture panoramic, wide-angle, PTZ, and varifocal shots.

Advantages it offers

The key selling point of these cameras, however, is that they are easy to deploy in remote and standalone locations at short notice.

They don’t require any pre-existing infrastructure, and can power themselves thanks to their integrated solar panels and built-in energy storage.

In South Africa, this makes them valuable for a wide range of use cases – including temporary parking lots for events, construction sites, large properties like farms or parks, and even high-risk sections of highways.

For temporary areas like construction sites, the devices can also be easily moved thanks to their compact size, making it simple to adjust your security network as the area changes.

This ease-of-use is then complemented by a durable design that is capable of withstanding strong winds and rainstorms – ensuring the performance of Hikvision’s camera systems are not affected by adverse weather conditions.

If you’re looking for the ultimate all-in-one security system without the need for cables and other costly infrastructure, choose Hikvision’s Integrated Solar-powered Security solutions.

Click here to learn more about Hikvision’s Integrated Solar-powered Security solutions.