Dyness unveils new energy storage solutions for South African homes and businesses

Dyness, in partnership with CNBM, recently held its first-ever Dyness Roadshow in South Africa.

It used the event to unveil the newest Dyness energy storage products available to the South African market.

“CNBM and Dyness stand for you,” said CNBM South Africa General Manager Xianping Qian.

“We will continue our close partnership and strive to improve the living conditions of the people of South Africa and the renewable industry.”

DL5.0 storage solutions

The new battery products from Dyness include two new low-voltage energy storage solutions – the DL5.0C and the DL5.0X.

The DL5.0C has a capacity of 5.12kWh with a maximum charge current of 75A, a maximum discharge current of 100A, and an impressive C-rate of 1C.

C-rate measures the rate of discharge, and a C-rate of 1C means that at its maximum output of 100A, the DL5.0C takes one hour to discharge its battery.

It is important to note that you are unlikely to use anything near 100A in a real-world setting, as South African plug points only support 15A and most appliances don’t come close to maximising this amperage.

Alongside its impressive C-rate, the Dyness DL5.0C is compatible with a wide range of inverter brands and can be monitored in real-time through the Dyness app.

Both of these features are available for all installations – including for users who take advantage of Dyness’s support for up to 50 units in parallel, for a total capacity of 256kWh.

The DL5.0X uses the same battery module and offers all of the same features as the DL5.0C – but it differentiates itself through its C-rate of 1.5C.

DH200F

Dyness also unveiled the DH200F, aimed at commercial and industrial-grade solar installations.

With IP55 certification, these units are geared for the outdoors – boasting an all-in-one design that includes air conditioning, a fire extinguisher, and 15 battery modules that provide a combined 215kWh of capacity and 100kW of output power.

These battery modules can each be managed individually through Dyness’s intelligent battery management technology, too.

This makes it easy to identify if specific batteries within the system are performing sub-optimally. These batteries can then be investigated, fixed, or replaced.

Additionally, DH200F can be linked in parallel to provide huge power storage capabilities.

Off-grid systems are expandable up to 1MWh by linking five cabinets in parallel, while on-grid systems can run up to 12 cabinets in parallel for up to 2.5MWh capacity.

This is truly special, and will take care of even the most demanding use-cases.

