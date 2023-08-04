Why South Africans are semigrating to Cape Town and the Western Cape

Alongside being one of the world’s top tourist destinations, Cape Town is the subject of a major Semigration trend.

Cape Removals is seeing increasing numbers of South Africans moving their homes from Johannesburg to Cape Town and to many of the picturesque towns in the outer lying areas within the Western Cape.

The following data and facts support the trend our local moving companies are observing:

The Western Cape is catching up to Johannesburg in terms of population growth in the 26-60 years old range.

According to data from Lightstone , purchasers of mid- to high-value freehold properties are primarily in the 36–49 years old range.

The Western Cape Government have been on a drive to make Cape Town the best place to do business in South Africa – and numerous established industries are moving offices and staff to the Western Cape.

Building plans passed in The Western Cape increased by 33.2% year on year in 2022 and surpassed Gauteng in value and %.

Khayelitsha had the most building plans approved in South Africa. Other growing districts include Helderberg, Blouberg, Table Bay, and the Northern and Southern Suburbs.

These statistics and trends highlight that South Africans are moving from cities like Johannesburg and Durban, and settling their homes and families in Western Cape.

South Africans have seen the superior governance that exists in the Western Cape and a large portion of middles class of varying cultures are choosing to relocate to Cape Town and the Western town in search of a better lifestyle, better opportunities, and better living conditions.

This trend exists across all ages, cultures, marital statuses and wealth representations – as per analysis provided by underlying moving companies:

Make the move to the Western Cape

There are several exciting reasons to move to the Western Cape as part of the current semigration trend.

These include:

Cape Town is one of the top tourist destinations in the world.

The unemployment levels in the Western Cape are lower than Gauteng – meaning job prospects are better in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape offers great new lifestyle opportunities and undeniable natural beauty.

The Western Cape is home to many of South Africa’s best schools and tertiary education institutions.

The local government is actively developing the region’s public transport infrastructure.

Beyond Cape Town, there are a variety of coastal towns that offer an excellent quality of life, including Knysna, Hermanus and Paternoster.

The Western Cape boasts many of the wealthiest suburbs in the country including Clifton, Bantry Bay, Fresnaye, Camps Bay, Llandudno and the popular Southern Suburbs.

One of Cape Town’s Best Moving Companies reports that most of its clients in these elite areas are from overseas, and inhabitants of these suburbs usually stay in the same suburb if they move home.

