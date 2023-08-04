Battery safety starts with only using the best products and then investing in qualified and reputable installers

Battery safety is an important discussion because we have all heard stories of batteries catching fire, and this naturally stokes fear among the public.

However, if you use batteries made from the right chemistry, installed by accredited professionals in the right environment, they are safe modes of battery backup.

Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) is among the safest lithium batteries available.

However, when we say this, we refer to the cells in use and their stability over time, and high thermal runaway properties, as well as their resistance to mechanical faults and stresses.

However, always remember that cells form part of a larger system, including electrical connections to and from the cells to the terminals of the battery itself (meaning you don’t just want any lithium iron phosphate battery, you want one from a reputable brand), the wiring that is installed in the system, the inverter being used, and the protection applications that are in place.

Batteries, particularly those used for energy backup, are devices that hold large amounts of electrical energy, even when in a low state of charge. Because of this, even if a battery is declared the safest in the world, if the connections to and from the battery are not installed with safety and regulations front and centre, the electrical energy of the battery can damage the inverter, wiring and other components in the system.

For instance, if there is a sustained delivery of power that is well above the rated value of any components – such as the cables being used – then there is an increased risk of deterioration, damage and fire.

There are a number of things that can go wrong in poorly configured installations – be these back-up systems or solar setups.

A common one in a solar installation is what we call a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) fault. Since most solar operating voltages are well above the voltages of the rest of a direct current (DC) system, an MPPT failure can result in more-than-rated voltage being fed through the rest of the DC bus, which can cause damage to the battery management system (BMS), battery and inverter.

Another fairly common mistake is the under-sizing or over-sizing of fuses and protective gear, or – alarmingly – the failure to use protective gear in the first place.

Electrical protective devices have specific ratings that have been engineered specifically and they need to be used within these specifications. Common mistakes involve using an AC fuse for a DC system, or the other way around, or using a fuse that allows far too much current through before blowing – essentially rendering the fuse useless as it would not have blown soon enough to protect the system.

These are the types of amateur mistakes that a reputable and accredited installer would likely not make.

To stay safe, and to keep your installation and house or Commercial site safe, always make sure that your installation is completed by a qualified installer.

Demand a certificate of compliance (COC) and all other documentation related to your installation.

Price is often offered as an excuse for skimping on a proper installation but an honest assessment would determine that the risk is just not worth the short-term rewards.

Beyond price, when looking at installers, do some research into their track record, not just their price list. Which batteries do they use? Which inverter is being placed into the system?

Are these batteries and inverters known in the market, and what are their performance and safety records? Ask your installer about their planning for, and usage of, sufficient protective equipment.

Remember, a solar installation or uninterrupted power supply system are long-term installations that need to run autonomously.

Because of this, you must have confidence that you can leave the system to do what it was designed to do, with full confidence that it will protect itself when it needs to.

Do not skimp on battery technology – high quality lithium iron phosphate batteries offer the best available chemistry, and always use accredited installers who have a proven track record.

Always seek out qualified installers with the best track records.

