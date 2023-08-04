Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on Daily Investor

South Africa’s top investment and financecompanies share one thing in common – they all advertise on Daily Investor.

As South Africa’s premier finance and investment publication, Daily Investor is the first choice for the marketing departments of South Africa’s top businesses, including:

Brenthurst

Cogence

Coronation

Discovery

IG Trading

JSE

M&G Investments

Ninety One

Old Mutual

OUTvest

Omnia Holdings

Rand Swiss

Revix

Standard Bank

The One Property Group

The Scoin Shop

4Sight

10X Investments

And more

This is thanks to Daily Investor’s audience of private and institutional investors, finance professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. This includes:

1.3 million monthly readers

monthly readers 142,000 newsletter subscribers

newsletter subscribers 180,000 investors with personal accounts on Daily Investor

These readers are the key decision-makers in their homes and businesses and trust Daily Investor to provide the news and insights they need to make the right financial decisions.

Advertising with Daily Investor

Daily Investor’s affluent and influential audience makes it the best website for companies to run their digital marketing campaigns on.

Daily Investor’s marketing team is ready to launch your next campaign and take care of all aspects of its performance – Click here to learn more about advertising on Daily Investor.