Ready to switch to Mac? Find a Mac that’s right for you

There is a theory that the two hemispheres of the human brain, the left and the right, hold sway over different aspects of our thinking.

The left controls language, logic, and analysis; the right is the realm of imagination, intuition, and creativity.

“Left brain” or “right brain”, when we are in the marketing to purchase a new laptop, we look at everything from style to portability, to storage, battery life, value, reliability and longevity. The MacBook M1 and the new M2 range has all the above.

The M1 and M2 chips bring unrivalled technology and unprecedented performance, with apps loading quicker, processes running faster, and you can do more than ever before.

There are now seven variants of Apple’s acclaimed mobile dream machine with her breakthrough M1 and M2 chips, all available at iStore:

MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2, MacBook Pro M1 13-inch, MacBook Pro M1 14-inch, MacBook Pro 13-inch M2, MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 Pro and MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max.

Which one is right for you? It’s a happy dilemma to have, and your choice will naturally be guided by your own needs, budget parameters, and ways of working and playing.

Either way, the “left brain” of every MacBook is Apple’s revolutionary SoC (System on a Chip) processor, which combines several previously isolated components, including the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, into one central powerhouse.

That means greater speed and efficiency, enhanced performance, and industry-leading battery life, up to an amazing 18 hours on a single full charge.

Across the range, the technological breakthrough of the M1 and M2 chips comes encased in striking industrial design, in the form of a unibody chassis crafted from 100 per cent recycled aluminium.

But the differences between the MacBooks really become clear when you feast your eyes on the dazzling Retina displays, with their super-fine detail, vibrant, true-to-life colours, and crisp, easily-readable text.

At the top of the range, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature a technology called Liquid Retina XDR, specifically designed to bring HDR content to life in photos, videos, and games.

That makes the bigger-display MacBooks a prime choice for creative professionals who need the extra processing power, screen-space, and resolution to turn their dreams into working reality.

As Steve Jobs suggested, that’s the sweet spot where science meets art, and technology serves the best interests of humanity.

The “left brain” of every MacBook is its processor; the “right brain” is the boundless possibilities it brings into play for experimentation, exploration, and the making of magic.

But even the base-model MacBook Air M1, with its 13-inch display, is powerful enough to meet the everyday needs of content creators, work-from-home entrepreneurs, and unplugged, on-the-go professionals.

The versatility of the MacBook, across the range, can equally be seen in the suite of apps that come standard, from iMovie for moviemaking, to Numbers for spreadsheets, to KeyNote for presentations.

Ready to switch to a Mac that’s right for you? iStore has made it easy for you through their exclusive trade-in programme that offers you the best-in-market value for your previously loved Mac, allowing you to save up to R10,000 on a new Mac.

You can also trade in a Windows laptop and get an extra R2,000 off a new Mac.

The truth is, we all use both hemispheres of our brain to get our thinking done, and to shepherd that thinking into action.

But whether you’re more of a left-brain type, driven by logic, analysis, and hard facts, or a right-brain type, inspired by music, poetry, and daydreams, there’s one machine that is right for you. The MacBook, in any variety you choose.

