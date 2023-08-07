Securall – The ultimate platform for finding South African security companies

Securall is an all-in-one online platform that makes finding the right security company a breeze.

With a strong focus on convenience, Securall lets South African homes and businesses quickly and easily compare a wide range of security services and pick the one that suits their needs and budget.

Not only does this benefit individuals and businesses, it also generates excellent leads for the security companies listed on the platform.

Choose your security company

To start using Securall, you fill out a simple form with your name, contact details, and address.

You will then be asked to provide further details about your home or business – including your dwelling and roof types, as well as the number of indoor areas, exterior doors, and panic buttons present.

Once this information is submitted, you will be presented with a range of security teams to choose from – including the estimated cost of each, and what they offer.

From here, all you need to do is choose which provider you would like to use and Securall will handle the rest – saving you from the usual phone and email exchanges with the security company of your choosing.

Securall states that your service agreement will be finalised within 24 hours of your selection, allowing you to quickly sign up the security services you need.

Securall will also send an automated confirmation of the security installation to your insurance company, which may result in lower premiums.

Only the best

When choosing a security company on Securall, you can rest assured that all options listed on the platform have been thoroughly vetted to ensure they meet Securall’s high standards.

All Securall members must pass a rigorous code compliance and service delivery test that ensures they deliver efficient and effective monitoring, excellent reaction and response times, and high-quality electronic security solutions.

Securall also requires its members to provide ongoing customer service, including additional security advice when applicable.

Get listed on Securall

For South African security companies, Securall presents an excellent opportunity to generate new, high-quality leads.

By featuring on the platform, your security business will benefit from the tool’s large user base that is actively looking to sign up for security services.

These client leads will trust your security business, too, thanks to Securall’s strict quality tests when adding new security companies to its platform.

Securall’s 50+ years of industry experience further increase the trust in all security companies that feature on its platform.

Choose Securall

Whether you need an alarm system, guarding services, armed response, or CCTV, Securall is your best option.

Click here to get a quote using Securall.

Click here to join the Securall platform as a security service provider.