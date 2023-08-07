SKYWORTH launches biggest 4K QLED TV in South Africa – Just in time for the Rugby World Cup

SKYWORTH has unveiled its first 100-inch 4K QLED TV at its 2023 SKYWORTH MEGTECH Global Tour Launch in Johannesburg.

This is the largest QLED TV available in South Africa and is being brought into the country just in time for the Rugby World Cup.

SKYWORTH unveiled many other exciting products at its launch event, too, including TVs and appliances developed to encapsulate the style and class of the BMW brand.

“We can say with confidence that our new products will not only bring excellent features, but will also offer an experience that will meet and exceed all customer expectations,” said SKYWORTH South Africa GM, Ms Rita Mo.

SKYWORTH 100-inch QLED TV

Headlining the launch event was Skyworth’s 100-inch 4K QLED TV – the SUF958P – which serves as the company’s new flagship model in South Africa.

SKYWORTH said that following the huge success of the 98-inch TV it introduced locally last year, it was a no-brainer to bring this 100-inch QLED TV to South Africa.

The TV’s QLED display technology delivers unrivalled image quality and colour accuracy, which combines with its enormous size to deliver an unmatched viewing experience for movies, series, and sports – including the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

It is also an outstanding gaming TV, as it delivers an incredible 120Hz refresh rate at 4K, and boasts features like Flicker-Free technology and eye protection mode for long sessions.

This is complemented by exceptional audio quality, courtesy of a 2.1.2 channel audio system that supports Dolby Atmos.

Owners of this 100-inch TV will therefore feel like they are in the stadium when watching the Springboks play.

SKYWORTH BM series TVs

SKYWORTH also used the MEGATECH Global Tour Launch to unveil its new BM series products – which include TVs, fridges, and washing machines.

These products, designed in partnership with BMW company DesignWorks, take inspiration from BMW’s luxurious vehicles. Standout models include:

A TV with BMW’s signature ambient lighting and a swivel feature – like the high-end BMW gear lever.

A fridge with the iconic BMW leather in-laid design.

A washing machine with an inverter that is incredibly quiet – just like BMW Direct Drive.

SKYWORTH’S plans for the future

Alongside unveiling several other new TVs, audio systems, appliances, and a coffee table that also serves as a speaker, fridge, and wireless charging source; SKYWORTH reiterated its commitment to the South African market.

“Locally, we are a proudly South African company, with well established, experienced marketing and sales team,” said Mo.

Mo added that SKYWORTH has a strong manufacturing base and supply chain system in South Africa, which has allowed the company to become the first TV brand locally to:

Introduce borderless screens

Launch Android TVs

Launch Android OLED TVs

Launch the largest Android 10 TV

Launch a 100-inch 4K QLED TV

“SKYWORTH will continue to innovate in the technology realm, meeting and exceeding the demands of our customers,” said Mo.

