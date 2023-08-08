The next evolution in the Wlink Industrial LTE router range

Introducing the next generation in industrial LTE connectivity from Wlink – WL-R320 and WL-R522 routers.

Wlink is a tried and trusted brand in the industrial connectivity space in South Africa. You may not see them, but you’ve used them.

Whether it was when you drove through a smart traffic intersection, or used an ATM from one of a number of banks who have specified Wlink as their connectivity of choice, or perhaps when you connected to public WiFi on a bus… Wlink is very often at the heart of all these, and many more, everyday applications.

Chief amongst the considerations for using Wlink is their seamless SIM failover, WAN failover, APN failover and engine failover (in the case of their dual engine routers).

Add to this the abundance of security features, the wide operating voltage, and the ability to manage the devices remotely, all at an attractive pricetag, and it’s not difficult to see why the brand has enjoyed success in South Africa. In a nutshell, Wlink has been punching successfully above it’s weight for many years.

Features WLR320 WLR522 Dimensions 98*98*32mm 137*88*27mm Power port Std input power 2pin terminal block Std input Power Vehicle DC Port Ports 2xLAN

1xWAN/LAN

1xRS232,1xRS485

2xI/O 4xLAN

1xWAN/LAN

1XRS232,1xRS785

2XI/O Mounting Din rail mount Standard mount

And now there are 2 new devices which have arrived on our shores, bringing the cost per feature down significantly, namely the WL-R320 series and WL-R522 series.

As is the norm, when you purchase Wlink, you need nothing more, as it comes with all the accessories you need, including power supply, antennas, cables and even DIN rail mounting clips for the applicable models; nothing is omitted, meaning the price you pay is all inclusive.

You may view the unboxing and basic intro video below:

The main difference between the new series and the older devices is the upgrades to the hardware features. RS232, RS-485, dual power inputs, and digital I/O is now all standard, with the WL-R320 also being DIN rail mountable.

In addition, the inclusion of WiFi is now standard as well as multiple LAN ports, and yet in terms of pricing, the smaller of the 2, the dual SIM WL-R320 is priced close to the older basic, entry level WL-R100 device, and cheaper than the similar WL-R200 family which was limited to single SIM.

Wlink have a reputation for operational stability through it’s various keep-alive functions, and have added to this by moving the new devices to Linux based operating systems as well. The Wl-R522 is suitable for a large number of industrial applications, and boasts a Vehicle DC port for powering the device as well, making it a great choice for any vehicle telemetry requirements.

GPS is an optional extra on the WL-R320 series, further adding to the rich set of hardware options. With an operational temperature range of -40⁰C to + 70⁰C, Wlink routers are, as always, ready to tackle almost any application.

There are many reasons why Wlink has become the choice of successful security companies, banks, industrial PLC companies, solar farms and more. If you have not tried the brand… what are you waiting for?

Wlink is locally supported by Otto Wireless Solutions, www.otto.co.za / 011 791 1033 / [email protected]