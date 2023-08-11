Absolute Hosting launches AMD EPYC Genoa Powered WordPress hosting

Absolute Hosting is a leading South African provider of Premium Web Hosting solutions that prides itself on delivering the latest server hardware to its customers – while making history in the process.

Absolute Hosting is the first South African Web Hosting provider to introduce high-frequency AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs in South Africa and integrate these powerful servers into their hosted offerings.

The AMD EPYC Genoa 9174F CPUs are ideal for WordPress hosting – especially when paired with the High Density Supermicro GrandTwin A+ Server AS-2115GT-HTNF chassis.

As a result, Absolute Hosting now offers South Africa’s fastest Premium WordPress Hosting – an achievement built through its exclusive partnerships with AMD, Supermicro South Africa, and Boston IT Solutions South Africa.

The hardware

The Supermicro GrandTwin A+ Server is optimised for virtualisation, cloud, hosting, and content delivery – making it ideal for hosting WordPress websites.

It boasts a high-density footprint thanks to its four powerful physical server nodes contained within a traditional 2U platform.

Each of these nodes supports the following:

CPU slot – AMD single-socket SP5

12 DIMM slots – Up to 3TB 4,800MHz DDR5 memory

2 AIOM 3.0 slots

2 M.2 NVMe or M.2 SATA3 bays

6 hot-swap 2.5-inch NVMe/SATA drive bays

Absolute Hosting has equipped each server node with 4x 3.8TB Kioxia NVMe Enterprise hard drives to provide clients with maximum data transfer speeds and redundancy.

AMD EPYC Genoa 9174f CPUs

Supermicro’s GrandTwin A+ servers are purpose built to support high frequency and high-performance AMD CPU’s, such as the AMD EPYC Genoa 9174f CPUs.

These CPUs were hand-picked by Absolute Hosting as, like the Supermicro GrandTwin A+ Server, they are ideal for WordPress hosting.

This is thanks to their 4.4GHz boostable clock speeds and support for the 256GB DDR5 memory Absolute Hosting has equipped to each node.

As a result, users receive significant PHP performance increases and incredible speeds for memory-intensive applications such as WooCommerce WordPress hosting.

Absolute Hosting has committed to exclusively using AMD’s industry-leading EPYC CPUs for its hosting requirements going forward, and will continue to add the latest AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs to its server lineup.

Excellent partners

Supermicro South Africa was instrumental in achieving Absolute Hosting’s incredible high-performance build, with their server hardware source through Boston IT Solutions.

Boston IT Solutions is a leading Supermicro distributor who supplied Absolute Hosting’s new servers with record breaking turnaround time.

This, combined with Absolute Hosting’s partnership with AMD, is the secret sauce that makes Absolute Hosting the best option for anyone looking to host a WordPress website in South Africa.

