Breathalyzers at the Workplace

The Employer has a responsibility

Maintaining a safe and productive work environment is paramount for any business.

One critical aspect often overlooked is the influence of alcohol consumption on workplace safety and performance.

Workplace safety is not just a legal requirement but a moral obligation.

The Occupational Health and Safety Act, (Act 85 of 1993) requires the employer to provide and maintain a work environment that is safe and without risk to the health and safety of employees.

In fact, in the matter of GIWUSA & another v VM Construction [1995] 9 BLLR 99 (IC) the court found that it is the responsibility of the employer to prevent alcohol abuse during work hours and ensure that employees are not able to commence work if drunk.

Employers must ensure that employees who seem to be under the influence of alcohol in the workplace are not allowed on the premises.

Two tools that have proven their worth in enhancing safety in the workplace and restricting or preventing alcohol in the workplace are Access Control systems and Breathalyzers.

With the Bio-Breath by Uniclox, we can now offer you the perfect solution. The Bio-Breath is a solution that includes a Breathalyzer, Access Control and Time & Attendance.

Why you need the Bio-Breath

Have you ever considered the after-effects of an employee operating machinery or equipment while under the influence of alcohol?

Or what about a driver, security guard, chef, pilot, medical personnel, engineer, or even a call-centre operator?

Allowing an employee to operate while under the influence of alcohol can potentially cost a business thousands, if not millions, of rand.

The advantages of the Bio-Breath

1. Accident Prevention:

According to the South African Labour Guide, 20% to 25% of injuries in the workplace involved employees under the influence of alcohol.

Accidents caused by impaired employees can lead to serious injuries, property damage, and loss of productivity.

When employees clock-in with the Bio-Breath before their shift or after breaks, employers can detect and deter any signs of alcohol impairment, reducing the risk of workplace incidents.

2. Enhanced Productivity:

Alcohol impairment not only jeopardizes safety but also diminishes productivity. Introducing the Bio-Breath sends a clear message that the company values a focused and alert workforce.

The Bio-Breath offers the ability to regulate staff alcohol levels and subsequent entry to your premises, through integration into secured entryways.

3. Legal and Regulatory Compliance:

Many industries are subject to strict regulations regarding workplace safety.

An employee can be disqualified from claiming from the Compensation Fund and/or medical aid benefits if alcohol was the primary cause of the incident.

Enforcing use of the Bio-Breath demonstrates a proactive approach to meeting these requirements and can help companies avoid legal complications.

4. Access Control and Time & Attendance:

This device can connect seamlessly to your security and identification protocols. If it detects alcohol, the offending employee will be denied entry, and an SMS and/or email notification will be sent to the applicable manager.

As part of creating a full access control solution, you also receive Vision Enterprise Platinum, the native time and attendance software that manages the Bio-Breath and that offers full reporting and notification of testing results.

5. Proof at the CCMA:

Increase the value of the Bio-Breath for your business by combining it with the Bio-X, an innovative fuel cell breathalyzer that offers extreme sensitivity and pinpoint accuracy and longevity.

The Bio-X can create printable reports that are recognized by the CCMA.

The Bio-Breath and Alcohol Policy

Using the Bio-Breath can help enforce company policies regarding alcohol consumption in the workplace.

Without an enforceable written alcohol policy that allows businesses to regularly check on employee sobriety, organisations open themselves up to risk.

Employees need to know that disciplinary action will be taken when they test positive on the Bio-Breath.

As part of our product offering, all Bio-Breath clients have access to a document that can be customized to suit their needs and used to proceed with disciplinary action.

Creating a safe and productive work environment is an ongoing commitment. Implementing breathalyzer solutions can be a proactive step towards ensuring that employees are fit for duty, minimizing the risks associated with alcohol impairment.

By fostering a culture of responsibility, awareness, and support, organizations can simultaneously enhance workplace safety and employee well-being.

