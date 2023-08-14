Turn your TV into a Smart TV with Xiaomi’s media players

Xiaomi’s most popular media players – the Xiaomi 4K TV Box S 2nd-gen and the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick – are the best way to access the latest and greatest entertainment apps on your TV.

Media players are designed to give any TV ‘smart’ functionality, such as internet connectivity and access to a wide range of apps and streaming services – like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

Traditionally associated with turning ‘non-Smart’ TVs into Smart TVs, they can also be used to improve your existing Smart TV.

They are particularly useful when your Smart TV loses support for your favourite streaming services, which has become a common occurrence in recent times.

When brands end support for their older Smart TVs, and when streaming platforms upgrade their apps beyond your TV’s means, you and your family lose out.

Fortunately, with Xiaomi’s media players, these issues are a thing of the past.

They offer access to a wide range of streaming services and apps – and thanks to their excellent operating systems, dedicated hardware, and continual updates, you can keep watching your favourite shows for years to come.

Headlining Xiaomi’s line-up is its 2nd-gen TV Box S – which is the best media player for your home.

Xiaomi continues to offer support for its older 1st-gen TV Box S, too.

Xiaomi 4K TV Box S 2nd-gen

Xiaomi has made significant improvements to its popular 1st-gen 4K TV Box S with its 2nd-gen device.

These enhancements include the addition of the Google TV operating system, providing users with a user-friendly experience.

Thanks to Google TV, the Xiaomi 4K TV Box S 2nd-gen supports Chromecast and Google Assistant, as well as all the best apps on the Google Play Store.

These functions are then powered by the Xiaomi 4K TV Box S 2nd-gen’s cutting-edge hardware – including a quad-core processor and powerful GPU that provide a smooth viewing experience at all times.

This is complemented by support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD – giving you an immersive, surround sound experience, and epic contrasts and excellent colour depth.

Watch MyBroadband’s review of the Xiaomi 4K TV Box S 2nd-gen, below.

Xiaomi TV Stick

Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a portable media player.

It is the size of a USB thumb drive – making it easy to take on trips with you – while its plug-and-play design means you can watch your favourite shows from Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube in any hotel or on your holiday home TV.

It also offers 8GB storage that you can use to download your shows to, ensuring you have something to watch even if you don’t have internet access.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick then runs Android 9.0 and offers many of the same awesome features as the TV Box – including:

Chromecast – Cast content to your TV from your smartphone or other devices.

– Cast content to your TV from your smartphone or other devices. Voice search – Easily find your favourite content without having to type.

– Easily find your favourite content without having to type. Google Play Store – Access your favourite apps.

– Access your favourite apps. Dolby and DTS surround sound – Get the best audio and visual experience wherever you are.

Which one is best for me?

If you are a frequent traveller and often away on business trips, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is a great way to watch your favourite content on the go.

If don’t need a portable solution, the Xiaomi 4K TV Box S 2nd-gen offers higher resolutions and more processing power for the ultimate home viewing experience.

The Xiaomi 4K TV Box S 2nd-gen has an RRP of R1,199, while the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has an RRP of R949.

Click on the links below to buy them from the following retailers: