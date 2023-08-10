How to become a sponsor at the MyBroadband ICT Conference 2023

The MyBroadband ICT Conference 2023 is South Africa’s premier technology event and will take place on 12 October at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

The event – now in its 17th year – will be attended by South Africa’s leading ICT industry experts, executives, and decision-makers, who will listen to South Africa’s top thought leaders deliver valuable insights across the following topics:

5G and Beyond

Broadband Infrastructure

Cloud Computing

Digital Transformation

Fibre Networks

Internet of Things

IT Infrastructure

Latest ICT Trends

The event will also offer an excellent opportunity to companies to network with current and prospective clients and partners.

Become a sponsor

As a MyBroadband ICT Conference sponsor, your business can reach the event’s large and highly-targeted audience.

The decision-makers who attend this event will be far more receptive to your marketing efforts, as they will be looking to network and interact with businesses like yours.

There are several sponsorship tiers for your business to choose from, ensuring that you receive an excellent ROI for marketing budget.

Click here to learn more about becoming a MyBroadband ICT Conference 2023 sponsor.