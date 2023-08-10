FNB wins 7 awards as South Africa and Africa’s Best Digital Bank

FNB has once again demonstrated its leadership in digital platform innovation by winning seven awards at the 2023 World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks in Africa, hosted by Global Finance.

The accolades recognise FNB’s leadership in areas such as the user experience of its digital interfaces, information security, and fraud prevention, among others.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says, “It’s an honour to be recognised for being at the forefront of digital platform innovation on the African continent.”

“Even though each of our markets is at a different point in its digital journey, these awards indicate that we are on the right track with our strategy to build a trusted platform with reliable digital interfaces.”

“We firmly believe that customer experience and fraud prevention are key contributors to building trust, and we’re delighted to be recognised as leaders in these areas, among others.”

The accolades awarded to FNB include:

Best Consumer Mobile Banking App in Africa

Best Consumer Digital Bank for User Experience design in Africa

Best Consumer Digital Bank for Information Security and Fraud Management in Africa

Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa

Best Consumer Digital Bank for User Experience design in South Africa

Best Consumer Mobile Banking App – country winner in South Africa

Best Consumer Digital Bank for Information Security and Fraud Management in South Africa

“Access to technology is key to bringing more people into the world of financial services, and over the years we’ve worked hard to make it easier for customers in our markets to participate in economic activity.”

“With a record number of digital interactions, channels such as our FNB App have become a one-stop shop for millions of customers. We also made the FNB App free to access several years ago so that our customers didn’t have to pay for data to use it. We keep coming up with new ways to help our customers reach their goals,” says Celliers.