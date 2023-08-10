GALAX Monitor V1-01 is going from strength to strength

GALAX has announced their newest gaming peripherals with the latest technologies from NVIDIA. These include their gaming mouse the HOF ACE with NVIDIA Reflex, the NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitor VIVANCE-01 and GALAX GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

The Vivance V1-01 monitor is at the top, the gem in the GALAX gaming arsenal. The monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC, and it boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, buttery smooth tear free immersion.

To make better use of NVIDIA G-SYNC technology GALAX has paired it with its GeForce RTX 4070 EXG series graphics card. The graphic card has the latest tech such as ray tracing, 5,888 CUDA cores, DLSS 3.

The highlight in the GALAX gaming setup has got to be the Xtreme Tuner phone app, it conveniently boosts the performance of the GPU just by one click.

Think of the scenario, you are in a middle of a heavy gaming session and the gaming rig is playing up or not performing as it should be. You don’t have the time to exit the game and fine tune your GPU settings.

This is where the Xtreme Tuner app is a life saver, performance aside the app can also change the color of the ARGB of the Graphics Card. The 4070 EXG series graphics card has LED built into the fan and at the front of the card which can be seen clearly.

You may download the Xtreme Tuner app on Android or IOS.

On top of all the latest update from GALAX, they are not done. They will be releasing a new gaming mouse soon, the Hall of Fame ACE with NVIDIA Reflex technology.

Watch this space and we will keep you updated when it drops.

Click here to purchase the Vivance V1-01 Monitor at Matrix Warehouse