Save on your electricity bill with Hisense’s energy-efficient H670 fridges

Hisense’s H670 fridges are perfect for South African homes, thanks to their incredible A+ energy efficiency that will help you save big on your electricity bill.

Their excellent airflow and even temperature distribution then keep your food fresher for longer, making them a valuable addition to any household.

We unpack the benefits of owning a Hisense H670 fridge, below.

Energy saving

Hisense’s H670 fridges all feature an A+ rating from South Africa’s official Energy Efficiency Labelling framework, which makes them much cheaper to run than their competitors.

For example: the H670SIT uses, on average, 407 kWh per year. Using an average electricity price of R3 per kWh, this totals just R101 per month – which is significantly less than the power cost of running fridges from many other brands.

Hisense’s H670 fridges achieve these low consumption rates thanks to their specific design for subtropical regions like South Africa – allowing them to run efficiently in temperatures well above 30 degrees Celsius.

All the benefits

Alongside their excellent energy efficiency, Hisense’s H670 fridges all offer large capacities of over 500 litres, feature side-by-side doors, and boast a stylish finish that is designed to suit any kitchen.

On the inside, they are equipped with Hisense’s Multi Air Flow system that ensures consistent and even temperatures throughout the fridge.

This chills your food to perfection – keeping your groceries fresher for longer and ensuring you never have to worry about frost damaging these goods.

Temperature management is just as important in your freezer compartment, and Hisense has implemented its No Frost Technology to circulate cold air evenly.

This prevents ice crystals from forming and damaging your food, and you will never have to worry about pesky ice buildup, either.

If you do want to adjust the temperatures of either your fridge or your freezer, the Hisense H670 refrigerator range is equipped with digital touch controls that allow you to manage temperatures easily.

The standout models in the Hisense H670 fridge range are the H670SMIB-WD, the H670SIT-WD, and the H670SIT.

To top it all off, the Hisense H670 fridge range is proudly manufactured in South Africa.