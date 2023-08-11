Transform your business with Microsoft’s range of Data and AI solutions

Microsoft offers a range of Data and AI solutions that can help businesses transform their data into insights and actions. These solutions include Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Cognitive Services, and Power BI.

Azure Synapse Analytics is an analytics service that brings together big data and data warehousing. It provides a unified experience for ingesting, preparing, managing, and serving data for immediate business intelligence and machine learning needs.

Azure Machine Learning is a cloud-based service that enables businesses to build, train, and deploy machine learning models. It provides an end-to-end machine learning lifecycle management solution.

Azure Cognitive Services is a collection of pre-built APIs that enable businesses to add intelligent features to their applications. These APIs include vision, speech, language, and decision APIs.

Power BI is a business analytics service that provides interactive visualizations and business intelligence capabilities with an interface simple enough for end users to create their own reports and dashboards.

Why Choose Mecer Inter-Ed as your training partner?

Mecer Inter-Ed is an award-winning International Education Centre and the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Winner! Mecer Inter-Ed is fully owned by Mustek Ltd. and is known as the training arm of the Group.

Based in Midrand, South Africa, Mecer Inter-Ed climbed to the top of the training industry to become a leading learning partner with a very strong footprint in South Africa and Africa, implementing various projects to help close the technical skills gap.

Today Mecer Inter-Ed employs a contingent of 70 staff across various functions, 28 full-time instructors and have trained 35k delegates over a 3-year period, with 15k in the last year.

Mecer Inter-Ed is excited to share with you the most recent Data & AI learning path to help you and your employees get skilled and certified in Microsoft Data & AI solutions.

This course will provide foundational level knowledge on cloud concepts; core Azure services; and Azure management and governance features and tools.

In this course, students will gain foundational knowledge of core data concepts and related Microsoft Azure data services. Students will learn about core data concepts such as relational, non-relational, big data, and analytics, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure tools.

This course introduces fundamentals concepts related to artificial intelligence (AI), and the services in Microsoft Azure that can be used to create AI solutions.

This course teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement, and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities.

Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The course also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions.

AI-102 Designing and Implementing an Azure AI Solution is intended for software developers wanting to build AI infused applications that leverage Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Cognitive Search, and Microsoft Bot Framework. The course will use C# or Python as the programming language.

In this course, the student will learn how to implement and manage data engineering workloads on Microsoft Azure, using Azure services such as Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Databricks, and others. The course focuses on common data engineering tasks such as orchestrating data transfer and transformation pipelines, working with data files in a data lake, creating and loading relational data warehouses, capturing and aggregating streams of real-time data, and tracking data assets and lineage.

Learn how to operate machine learning solutions at cloud scale using Azure Machine Learning. This course teaches you to leverage your existing knowledge of Python and machine learning to manage data ingestion and preparation, model training and deployment, and machine learning solution monitoring with Azure Machine Learning and MLflow.

Develop generative AI solutions with Azure Open AI (AI050)

Azure OpenAI Service provides access to OpenAI’s powerful large language models such as GPT; the model behind the popular ChatGPT service. These models enable various natural language processing (NLP) solutions to understand, converse, and generate content.

Users can access the service through REST APIs, SDKs, and Azure OpenAI Studio. In this course, you’ll learn how to provision Azure OpenAI service, deploy models, and use them in generative AI applications.

Mecer Inter-Ed has become a renowned brand synonymous with robust relationship-building, consistent Partner support, and Microsoft-collaborative innovations. MIE has rapidly become a formidable team of dedicated and passionate people driving the transformation of African lives.

To obtain your Microsoft Data and AI Certifications at Mecer Inter-Ed, contact Surita Du Plessis at [email protected]