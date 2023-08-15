Beat bad ISP service – switch to RocketNet

If you are tired of bad customer service and want to switch to an ISP that actually cares about you, look no further than RocketNet.

RocketNet brings high-speed, dependable internet to South African homes and is one of the top fibre-only ISPs in the country.

This is according to Analytico research, which placed RocketNet in the top three fibre-only ISPs in South Africa for customer service.

This is a testament to RocketNet’s unwavering commitment to its customers and the excellent service it provides.

Superior customer service

While other ISPs play the blame game when you are facing fibre downtime, RocketNet takes swift control to get you up and running as soon as possible.

“Unmatched customer service is not just a skill; it’s an unwavering commitment to turning each interaction into a memorable experience,” said RocketNet COO Lee-Roy Joyce.

Joyce explained that RocketNet’s dedication to providing its customers with hyper-speed response times and accountability is redefining customer service in the South African ISP sector.

This dedication to its customers places RocketNet at the forefront of the ISP industry, and this success isn’t complex, argues Joyce; it is founded on simple systems, efficiency, and purposeful action.

RocketNet Probe

The Probe app supplements RocketNet’s excellent customer support team to deliver superior assistance when it is needed most.

RocketNet Probe performs similar functions to an on-site support technician to help you find and fix any internet issues you may experience.

It employs a complex system of diagnosis services running on an AI-based platform, which is presented to you in a straightforward smart app that helps you quickly resolve any slow Wi-Fi issues.

This takes the guesswork out of troubleshooting and gets you back online in record time – or will request a rapid response from RocketNet’s support team if needed.

Excellent pricing

As part of its commitment to its customers, RocketNet is democratising access to high-speed broadband through its unparalleled pricing structure.

It offers this excellent value without compromising on quality or service as part of its focus on closing the digital gap in South Africa.

“Our evolving pricing strategy underscores our steadfast dedication to progress and our customers,” said RocketNet Chief of Sales and Marketing, Warren Thomas.

“We’re driving towards a future where high-quality internet access is not an exorbitant luxury, but a standard necessity – within the financial reach of everyone.”

RocketNet’s commitment to service, quality, and excellent pricing is ongoing, as it looks to use AI and chatbots with real-time network intelligence to provide its customers with service 24/7.

“AI is evolving at a geometrical rate and we can’t ignore how powerful it can be used to assist customers instantly in real-time,” said RocketNet CEO Simon Swanepoel.

