How to save money and become POPIA compliant with Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise solutions from AMEA Technologies

AMEA Technologies delivers personalised support and tailored services that will help your business maximise the value of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise solutions.

These solutions are the lifeblood of doing business in 2023, and AMEA Technologies can licence them at a cheaper rate than if you bought the licences directly from Microsoft.

It also offers expert knowledge that ensures your business selects the Microsoft solutions which provide tangible business benefits – meaning you don’t pay extra for tools your organisation doesn’t need.

Advantages of working with AMEA Technologies

AMEA Technologies will also use its industry knowledge of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise solutions to help your business maximise each tool’s value, and facilitate a productive and efficient modern workplace – both in-office and when managing remote workers.

The most popular Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise tools among AMEA Technologies’ clients include:

Microsoft 365 – A subscription for Microsoft's most popular Office apps.

SharePoint – Web-based collaborative platform that integrates into Microsoft 365.

Teams – Online business communication platform that facilitates workspace communication, videoconferencing, and much more.

OneDrive – Microsoft's popular file-hosting service

InTune – Cloud-based unified endpoint management service.

Compliance and security

Alongside maximising the value your business receives from each Microsoft solution; AMEA Technologies will help your company remain compliant when using them – which is particularly important in the context of POPIA.

AMEA Technologies regularly encounters South African clients who have their Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise solutions implemented in a way that doesn’t comply with POPIA.

This not only puts these companies at risk of large fines, but also places their business data at risk.

With a steep rise in ransomware attacks in recent years, businesses cannot afford to leave their data, processes, and applications exposed – especially considering that the cost of dealing with ransomware attacks is far higher than the cost of implementing compliance measures.

AMEA Technologies knows this, and can play an important part in your business’s compliance strategy.

Choose AMEA Technologies

AMEA Technologies’ expert team and extensive experience make it the ideal choice for leveraging the advantages of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise solutions.

Its partners are assured of continuous support and the assistance they need to retain their edge in an ever-changing market.

AMEA Technologies’ wide range of Microsoft licenses includes:

Microsoft 365 Business Premium

Microsoft 365 Business Standard

Microsoft 365 E3

Microsoft 365 E5

Contact AMEA Technologies to learn more about these and its other Microsoft licenses, quote this code and get started today AMEATECH230510.