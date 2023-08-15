Meet South Africa’s Best Small Public Relations Consultancy

An impressive client list, expert writers, in-house news reporters, social media specialists, and a dash of digital creativity – these are just a few components that make up one of South Africa’s best public relations consultancies.

This month saw the country’s ‘best of the best’ public relations professionals awarded and showcased at the 2023 PRISM Awards, organised by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA).

It was here that integrated marketing and PR agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) scooped four awards, including silver for South Africa’s Best Small Public Relations Consultancy.

HLS was also the only agency awarded for the Healthcare category (silver). In addition, the agency won Best Technology category (bronze), and Best Up and Coming PR Professional (gold) for team member, Lerato Motloung.

This year’s competition was fierce as a panel of 70 judges meticulously evaluated more than 390 qualifying entries — the highest number of entries in the 26-year history of the awards.

Adam Hunter, agency Head Honcho says, “HLS has quickly emerged as a rising star. This was the agency’s first attempt at entering the awards and we are thrilled to be recognised among the country’s top players, reaffirming the quality of our expert offering for brands seeking fresh and innovative communications.”

Five years ago, HLS was introduced with a vision to breathe life back into the PR game by combining the power of digital with marketing, PR & publicity, advertising, and social media.

The agency’s first client was SAP, an international ICT software company which touches on 77% of the world’s global transactions.

HLS now manages global PR campaigns for leading business and consumer brands across Africa, the Middle East, America and Europe.

Hunter continues to say that the last few years have been challenging for the PR industry.

“Media house closures, inflation rate hikes, budget cuts, and technological advancements such as ChatGPT have all impacted the media and marketing space,” says Hunter.

“But thanks to continually innovating and adapting agency services, HLS has managed to reach new heights, including the exponential growth of the agency’s Consumer Division over the last two years, which features popular SA events and premium retail brands.”

“Thanks to rapid digitisation, the world is changing at an astonishing pace. And just like HLS, the PR world is adapting and taking advantage of the opportunities presented,” Hunter adds.

“This year’s PRISM awards showcased amazing talent by agencies and professionals, and we are honoured to be working amongst South Africa’s finest. We look forward to seeing what next year holds!”

