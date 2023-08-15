Zoom Fibre: Empowering women, one fibre line at a time

In today’s interconnected world, connectivity and digital inclusion are vital lifelines for both businesses and individuals. For women-led businesses and households, access to reliable internet has become more critical than ever, enabling them and their families to flourish in various aspects of life.

Leading the charge in promoting digital inclusion and empowering women across South Africa is Zoom Fibre, an open access fibre network operator.

The Changing Landscape of Women-led Homes in South Africa

South Africa, like many other countries, has witnessed a remarkable rise in women-led households over the years. Recent statistics reveal that approximately 42% of South African households are now led by women, highlighting the growing economic significance and influence of women in the country.

While this shift is undoubtedly positive, it also brings unique challenges for women entrepreneurs who strive to balance successful businesses with household responsibilities.

Zoom Fibre’s cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure offer impressive internet speeds, ensuring that businesses can operate seamlessly and efficiently. Whether running an ecommerce venture or managing a brick-and-mortar business, a stable internet connection plays a pivotal role in facilitating communication, optimising operations, and engaging with clients.

Zoom Fibre’s Commitment to Schools

Digital empowerment starts with education. Zoom Fibre is actively committed to bridging the digital gap, ensuring that every child, regardless of gender or background, has equal access to educational resources and opportunities.

Through the Schools Fibre Project, the company collaborates with several internet service providers to connect schools across South Africa for free. With a goal of connecting 100 schools by the end of the year, Zoom Fibre is already making impressive progress.

The Transformative Power of Technology

Zoom Fibre’s dedication to empowering women-led businesses and households through connectivity and education speaks volumes about the transformative power of technology. With fast and reliable internet access, women entrepreneurs can take charge of their businesses, access global markets, and achieve remarkable success.

Zoom Fibre’s earnest efforts to connect South Africans, regardless of their location, serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring women to take the lead, embrace innovation, and excel in the digital era.

By focusing on women-led businesses and households, Zoom Fibre actively contributes to building an inclusive and thriving society, where women’s voices resonate, and their limitless potential is realised.

