Massive Hisense 98-inch U7H ULED TV is now available in South Africa

Hisense has launched its massive 98-inch U7H ULED 4K TV (98U7H) in South Africa.

This smart TV provides the ultimate entertainment experience thanks to its huge screen and extensive roster of cutting-edge features that greatly enhance your viewing pleasure.

This is headlined by Hisense’s innovative Quantum Dot technology, which uses semiconductor nanocrystals to deliver unmatched sharpness, vibrancy, and clarity.

The result is the 98-inch U7H can display over 90% of visible colours – nearly 20% more than an OLED TV.

Technology-rich brilliance

Further enhancing the 98U7H’s immersive viewing experience is Hisense’s Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology.

Hisense has spent 10 years developing this technology, and it allows the 98U7H to deliver razor-sharp images in the brightest and darkest scenes – all with outstanding contrast levels.

Your 98U7H will also adapt to your content – no matter whether you’re watching sports, a movie, or playing video games.

This is powered by Hisense’s Hi-View Engine, which uses scene-by-scene processing and deep learning to intelligently optimise every picture.

Third-party partnerships

Hisense has also worked with several third parties to deliver even more immersive features to 98U7H owners.

For a truly cinematic experience, Dolby’s Vision and Atmos technologies are both implemented into this TV, and enable the following:

Dolby Vision – Provides improved, adaptive HDR10+ for better image quality.

– Provides improved, adaptive HDR10+ for better image quality. Dolby Atmos – Delivers a multidimensional audio experience that adapts to the room the TV is in.

Gamers will also love the 98U7H, as it is capable of delivering their favourite games in 4K 120Hz, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium – which ensures tear-free, peak-performance gameplay.

FreeSync Premium also supports AMD’s HDMI Auto Low Latency, which will switch your TV into its gaming mode whenever a console is connected.

Unmatched user experience

The 98U7H delivers all these features through the VIDAA operating system – well-known to be the industry standard, thanks to its reliability, ease of use, and customisability.

VIDAA also serves as the ultimate hub for all of your favourite streaming apps – including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

You can access these and other popular streaming apps with the shortcut buttons on the 98U7H’s remote, with voice commands, or manually by navigating through the seamless VIDAA interface.

