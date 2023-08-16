iKhokha and Investec partner to simplify healthcare payments

iKhokha CEO Matt Putman announces the Investec partnership

Investec has welcomed iKhokha, the fintech that makes it easier to start, manage and grow your business, into their well-established Partner Hub to provide medical professionals with fast and reliable payment solutions.

“We believe that iKhokha will bring immense value to our clients as we continue to expand and improve this ecosystem,” says Gareth Harvey, Investec National Banking Segment Head: Medical.

“With its fast and reliable devices, dedicated support, excellent rates and proven track record in the medical space, we’re reassured that our clients’ businesses are in good hands,” he says.

With over 1000 medical practitioners in their merchant base, iKhokha has a history of servicing the discerning professionals of the medical industry.

Through this partnership, iKhokha aims to use its flagship smart card machine to bring more seamless transactions to medical practices.

With the iK Flyer card machine, medical professionals can:

Transact within 2 – 3 seconds

Enjoy all-day battery life

Stay connected and process payments even during load shedding.

According to iKhokha CEO Matt Putman, iKhokha’s shared growth values and mature product set perfectly position the fintech to service Investec clients.

“Investec is known for supporting individual and entrepreneurial growth and represents the gold standard in South African banking,” says Putman.

“At iKhokha, we pride ourselves on empowering entrepreneurs on their growth journeys, and our user experience, customer support, and product features are fast becoming the gold standard in the card payment acceptance space,” he says.

With fast and reliable card payments, iKhokha will offer medical professionals an opportunity to save time, reduce admin and enhance their patients’ payment experience.

By becoming an iKhokha merchant, medical customers will also access digital payment acceptance and business management solutions on the iKhokha app and online iK Dashboard.

With iK Pay Link, administrators can send payment links via email or WhatsApp to request payment before consultations and safeguard against cancellations

Generate QR codes using iK Pay Link which patients can scan to pay

Share unlimited digital invoices with patients via email or WhatsApp using iK Invoice.

In addition to their impressive product depth, the fintech has another key benefit to offer Investec clientele, excellent support. iKhokha currently boasts a 10/10 trust index on HelloPeter, making them the highest ranked fintech on South Africa’s most trusted review platform.

“Partnering with Investec is an exciting opportunity. We’re committed to giving Investec clients the tools they need to run their businesses and collect payments more efficiently while consistently delivering the high level of service they both expect and deserve,” says Putman.

If you’re an Investec client, find out more about iKhokha on the Investec Partner Hub.